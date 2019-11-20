Nabisco snack crackers recalled because they might have ‘yellow plastic pieces’ in them

FDA

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Mondelez Global, parent company of Nabisco, which recalled some 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips.

According to the company’s recall notice, the boxes are being pulled because of “the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of the product.”

This covers only Cheese Nips boxes with best by dates of 18May20, 19May20 and 20May20. Mondelez wants customers to toss out these boxes. You can also return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Those with questions can call 844-366-1171 24 hours a day for recall information. A human being should answer Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

