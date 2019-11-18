Food & Drink
Something red in the cottage cheese caused a recall announced by Publix
Three varieties of Breakstone Cottage Cheese, about 9,500 cases, have been taken off shelves in a not-food-in-your-food recall announced Friday by parent company Kraft Heinz.
“The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese,” Kraft Heinz said in its website announcement and that it’s received six customer complaints.
As of 2:30 p.m., Monday, the FDA hadn’t posted a recall notice from Kraft Heinz, but Publix had. Distributors also exported the cottage cheese to Latin America, Kraft Heinz said.
Recalled varieties were 16-ounce containers 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese; 24-ounce containers of 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese and 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese. All three types of cottage cheese recalled came from cases with a best by date of Dec. 10, 2019.
Buyers can return the cottage cheese for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Kraft Heinz at 866-572-3805, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
