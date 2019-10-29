Food & Drink
Why is everyone lining up in the Redland? It’s Knaus Berry season, of course. Sweet
“Talkin’ bout sweet seasons on my mind/Sure does appeal to me,” went the old AM radio hit.
The singer, Carole King, could have been envisioning one of South Florida’s favorite seasons: the time of year when Knaus Berry Farm, in the Redland, opens its doors.
That day arrived Tuesday and it sure did appeal to a lot of hungry people. Long lines of cars stretched down the two-lane road out front of Knaus, and scores of people baked in the Miami-Dade heat. Everyone was waiting to get some of the best baked goods imaginable.
Sticky, aromatic cinnamon buns. Sweet strawberry jelly. Herb breads like dilly and whole wheat. Fresh veggies. Pies and cakes to stand in line for.
Or to risk heat stroke for. If you haven’t been to Knaus — does such a person exist? — one bite of those cinnamon buns or a swig of a frosty strawberry shake will make it clear why the start of the six-month season on the last Tuesday before November is so packed.
And this year, something new: pumpkin spice milkshakes joined the usual favorites like vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and coconut at the venue’s milkshake and sundae stand.
If you go
What: Knaus Berry Farm
Where: 15980 SW 248th St., Redland
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sundays and on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Knaus remains open through the third Saturday of April
Information: 305-247-0668
