Roland Foods has recalled six batches each of its red lumpfish caviar and black lumpfish caviar because they might be contaminated with botulism.

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” Roland Foods’ website recall notice says. “The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.”

If this sounds familiar, AWERS recalled sockeye salmon caviar in August for the same reason.

Botulism can kill. As Roland Foods warns, it can also cause weakness, dizziness, double-vision, constipation, problems with speaking, swallowing or breathing.

The caviar pulled were the Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish, packaged as one case of 48-2-ounce packages, batch Nos. J018803, J019622 and J020834; two cases of 48 2-ounce packages, batch No. 206; wo cases of 24 3.5-ounce packages, batch No. 226; and one case of 12 12-ounce jars, batch No. 223.

The caviar pulled were the Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish, packaged as one case of 48-2-ounce packages, batch Nos. J018821 and J020767; two cases of 48 2-ounce packages, batch Nos. 154, 155; two cases of 24 3.5-ounce packages, batch No. 168; and one case of 12 12-ounce jars, batch No. 175.

Those with questions can call Roland at 1-800-221-4030 ext. 222, 24 hours a day.