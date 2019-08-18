Caviar distributed coast-to-coast recalled on botulism concerns

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

All cans of Grained Salmon Caviar 95g with a best by date of Oct. 7, 2020, have been recalled by AWERS on the possibility they might hit the consumer with botulism, one of the more lethal forms of food poisoning.

The AWERS-written, FDA-posted recall notice says lab analysis after review from the Canadian Food Inspection Authority “showed a lower than normal salt content, which can foster an anaerobic environment which is necessary to breed” the botulism bacteria.

But no actual botulism bacteria was found in the caviar.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sockeye salmon caviar went to New York, California, Oregon and Washington, but also might have gone to other states, as well as Canada. The best by date is on the bottom of the can.

Consumers wishing a refund should call AWERS at 425-747-7866, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time, or email awersinc1@gmail.com for directions on returning the caviar to AWERS or destroying it.

FDA

FDA