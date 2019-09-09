Food & Drink
The recalled hamburger buns sold at Publix contained dough and parts of a dough scraper
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves about 2,200 cases of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns, white bread that also might contain white plastic.
Food colossus Conagra Brands described the problem thusly in its website recall announcement: “...a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.”
Some of that amount went to Publix, which also announced the recall on its site.
This covers 10.4-ounce bags with eight buns each, lot No. 191971U. Conagra calls that the “bag closure code” and it’s on the tie that binds the bag closed.
Those with questions can call Conagra at 1-800-881-3989, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
