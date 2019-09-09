A Pollo Tropical (the one near you?) and 2 mall food court restaurants fail inspection

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Welcome to The Amityville Horror of Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed inspection.

While the rodents and roaches seem to still be on evac-vacation after the threat of Dorian, the lesser-regarded gang, the flies, overwhelmed with numbers. You know, like The Orphans in “The Warriors.”

Or, like, well...

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. If you want to file a complaint with the Florida DBPR, click here. We don’t control how strictly anyone gets inspected. We report without passion or prejudice, but with an aperitif of humor.

In alphabetical order:

The Bol, Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura — The flies had it Tuesday at this Aventura Mall Chinese food spot.

The upside of the 38-plus live flies the inspector saw swarming the dry storage area was he didn’t see them landing on food or food contact surfaces. On the other hand, “There is not a door separating the dry storage from the food preparation area.”

The inspector dropped a Stop Sale on cooked rice that sat in the apparently-ineffective cooler overnight and remained warm enough for bacteria budding.

“Equipment and utensils not rinsed between washing and sanitizing.”

The Bol got it together for Wednesday’s re-inspection.

El Tropico Cuban Kitchen, Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. — Maybe Aventura Mall could do with a few bug zappers near the entrances. At least the one near The Bol and El Tropico.

On Tuesday, the inspector saw “50-plus live flies on the wall at the coffee station, 20-plus under the espresso machine...”

Wait, live flies UNDER the espresso machine? Is that espresso machine on stilts?

“Handwash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by empty boxes.” That’s comforting.

“Water leaking from pipe and/or faucet/handle. Under the three-compartment sink.”

El Tropico managed to pass Wednesday’s re-inspection.

Pollo Tropical, 5757 Oakland Park, Lauderhill — The mailing address says Lauderhill, but the spiritual address Saturday said Amityville.

There were 30 flies over there “flying around and landing on the drink machine in dining area.”

There’s 10 flies out in the kitchen “landing on the chicken marinator, the prep table next to the marinator and on the cutting board used for cutting onions.”

Three flies fluttered around the soup area.

In the drive thru, the handwash sink got repurposed into storage space for a bag of sauce.

Those were the only violations, which might be why the inspector did this Pollo a favor and did a same-day re-inspection. Pollo passed, allowing it to be open for the Friday night dinner rush.