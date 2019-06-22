Too much arsenic in a bottled water means it’s recalled from the U.S. market

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products have been recalled from the U.S. market for having more arsenic than the FDA allows.

Manufacturer Keurig Dr. Pepper posted the announcement on its website Friday afternoon and it posted to the FDA site Saturday morning.

The FDA allows arsenic, which is found in nature, in mineral water at 10 parts per billion. Keurig stated that independent laboratory testing put Peñafiel’s number higher than that.

“All unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water products including 600mL and 1.5L of all date codes are included in this voluntary withdrawal,” the Keurig announcement said. “Consumers who have this product in their possession can return it to their retailer for a full refund.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with questions about this recall can call Keurig Dr. Pepper at 800-696-5891, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.