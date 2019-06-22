Baby formula powder sold at Walmart recalled due to possible ‘metal foreign matter’

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

“Iron” is in the name of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.” What’s not in the name is “metal foreign matter,” which is why one lot of the formula was recalled nationwide Friday night.

The latest not-food-in-your-food — or not-food-in-your-baby-food — recall hits just Walmart, the exclusive seller of the powder, and concerns Lot No. C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. Those identifiers can be found on the bottom of the 23,388 35-ounce containers.

Customers can return the containers to any Walmart store for a refund.

Manufacturer Perrigo’s recall notice says “a consumer report” spurred the recall for the “potential presence of metal foreign matter.” Anyone with questions can call Perrigo at 866-629-6181.

