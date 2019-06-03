Food & Drink
Ground beef and pork products made at this Publix might have plastic or metal
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
Publix has recalled ground beef and ground pork products because they might have plastic or metal, the chain announced on its website.
This covers the ground meat products produced Saturday at Lakeland’s Lake Gibson Shopping Center Publix, 6767 U.S. 98 N, 12 miles from Publix’s corporate offices. The products will have a sell by date of June 3, 2019.
“This includes only products ground in the store such as ground beef, ground pork, meatloaf, meatballs, ready-to-cook meals containing ground meat and sold in the meat case,” the recall notice states. “It does not include prepackaged ground products that were not ground in the store.”
According to Florida Department of Agriculture online records, this store passed its last two full inspections, Nov. 13, 2018, and Oct. 10, 2017.
Consumers who wish to report a problem with meat, dairy or egg products can contact the USDA here. To report problems with other foods, contact the FDA here.
Comments