A ‘manufacturing issue’ leads to recall of Gillette razors

At least three lots of Gillette Venus Simply 3 disposable razors have been recalled because a production problem made the shavers more prone to cut users.

“We’re disappointed to share that a temporary manufacturing issue resulted in about 500 Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors in North America being released which are more likely to cut during normal use,” Gillette wrote on its Venus website recall announcement.





Publix, which announced the recall last week on its website, said the razors covered were sold January through May.

Lot numbers involved are Nos. 9007A17400 and 9003A17400 for the Venus Simply3 Women’s Disposable Razors 4-count pack and No. 9009A17400 for the Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 bonus pack with a free Venus Simply3 Women’s Disposable razor.

Anyone with these razors can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Venus at 800-362-1258.