Cornstarch trouble caused the current recall of some Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies, Nabisco parent company Mondelez Global said in a Tuesday email to The Herald.

Mondelez’s website recall announcement that posted Saturday and retailer announcements Monday referred to the cookies possibly having “an unexpected solidified ingredient.” Upon request, a Mondelez spokesperson gave a less opaque explanation.

“In some instances, the cornstarch in our Chewy Chips Ahoy! recipe did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process,” the email said.

“The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events with respect to the product in the four code dates recalled. However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time.”

The recall covered 13-ounce packs of the cookies with best by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. If you have these packs, don’t eat them. Return them to the store for a full refund.