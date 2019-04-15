Food & Drink

Some Chips Ahoy! cookies recalled. An ‘unexpected’ ingredient might have sickened people.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. By
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. By

Four lots of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies in 13-ounce packs have been recalled across the United States after something in the cookie has caused folks to get sick.

The “something” that might be in the cookies being recalled is described by Nabisco parent company, Mondelez Global, only as “an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.”

A Monday afternoon email to Mondelez Global asking for a more specific description of the “unexpected solidified ingredient” and the degree of “adverse health effects” hasn’t been answered.

The recall covers Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies with UPC No. 0 44000 03223 4 and best by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. That date can be found on the top left side of the package by the lift tab.

If you have this product, don’t eat it. Toss it out or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Mondelez says those with questions can call at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day, but consumer relations folks are minding the phones Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
