Nut butter maker recalls all 19 varieties after several tests reveal listeria

Oskri Corporation recalled all 19 of its nut butters after listeria was found in “multiple Oskri Corporation-manufactured nut butters,” joining two other companies that had recalled their Oskri-supplied nut butters.
That’s from the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice that also admits, “Consumption of this product may cause potential health risk.”
Inspired Organics, after a couple of smaller recalls in early December, recalled all its Oskri-made nut butters on Dec. 20. Thrive Market recalled all lots, all unexpired dates of its nut butters last week while also saying on its website that it had ended its relationship with Oskri.
Oskri recalled two of its own brand of nut butters on Jan. 6 after a customer informed the company that nut butters the customer had tested came back positive for listeria. Now, the nut butter manufacturer made an everybody-out-of-the-pool call, covering all Oskri nut butters with best by dates of June 2020 or earlier and all 19 varieties:
Organic Peanut Creamy; Organic Peanut Crunchy; Organic Peanut Espresso; Organic Peanut Chia Flax; Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt; Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne; Almond Creamy; Almond Crunchy; Almond Chia Flax; Cashew; Cashew Coconut; Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter; Organic Sunflower Butter; Organic Tahini Butter; Hazelnut Cacao Spread; Almond Coconut; Organic Peanut Coconut; Organic Coconut Butter; and Peanut Butter Mixed Berry.
These nut butters went to Florida, New York, California, Texas, South Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Arizona, Oregon and Idaho.
Customers are asked to “quarantine and destroy” these nut butters. Those with questions can email info@oskri.com or call Oskri at 920-648-8300. A live person will answer Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
Listeria strikes 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing about 250. The most vulnerable to the worst effects of listeria are the elderly, those under 5 years of age and people with damaged immune systems. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
