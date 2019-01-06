Worried about your organic butter? Here are the ones recalled for listeria

In a slow-drip series of recalls following listeria being found in various products, seven varieties of Inspired Organics, Oskri and Thrive brand organic butters have been yanked off shelves over the last three weeks.
Here’s a recall wrap-up of the recalled butters manufactured by Oskri Corporation for its own brands and Inspired Organics.
Inspired Organics Organic Sunflower Butter: After Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found listeria in the product, lot No. 99 with a best by date of 10/2019 was recalled. The 16-ounce jars went to food service and retail stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ontario province in Canada.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Read Next
An ‘organic’ product is recalled in 13 states and Canada after positive listeria test
Inspired Organics Organic Almond Butter, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Tahini Butter: All lots, all best by dates. Like the Organic Sunflower Butter, these 16-ounce jars Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ontario province.
Inspired Organics own testing found listeria in Organic Almond Butter product, so one lot got recalled. But after more testing found more listeria across the product line, Inspired Organics decided to make an everybody-out-of-the-pool on Dec. 20.
Oskri Tahini Butter, Organic Sunflower Butter, Thrive Sunflower Butter: The Oskri-written, FDA-posted recall notice says a customer told Oskri it sent one of the butters in for testing and it came back as having listeria. So, Oskri recalled the three above products.
The Tahini Butter was most widely distributed, lot No. 193 with expiration date 1/2020 going to Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Idaho and New Hampshire via online sales and in retail stores. Thrive Sunflower Butter lot No. 233 with expiration date 2/2020 went to Indiana from online sales. Two jars from Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter’s lot No. 99 with expiration date 10/2019 went to Ohio retail stores.
Oskri recommends those who have the Oskri Tahini Butter and Thrive Sunflower Butter throw them out.
If you have questions about these recalls, contact Oskri via phone at 920-648-8300, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or via e-mail at info@oskri.com.
Listeria strikes 1,600 people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer fever, headache, stiffness, stomachaches and diarrhea. But it can be a fatal illness, especially to the very young and senior citizens. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
Comments