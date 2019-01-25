Whole Foods recalls prepared foods after a supplier makes a salmonella recall

A Whole Foods supplier of baby spinach, Satur Farms, has a salmonella problem. That means Whole Foods might have a salmonella problem, which it hopes it addressed by recalling 55 prepared products across stores in eight states.
Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island make up the list of states, but the states with stores losing the most off their shelves are Florida (36 products) and Connecticut (19). The full list of salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas and other Whole Foods prepared foods recalled is here, on the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.
Also, the notice warns, “consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad bars or hot bars at Whole Foods Market locations in these states should discard items purchased through (Wednesday).”
Late Wednesday night, Satur Farms recalled two lots of its baby spinach and one lot of mesclun after inspectors with the Florida and New York Departments of Agriculture found salmonella.
Salmonella hits 1.2 million Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing fever, diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches for a few days. Bloody diarrhea drives about 23,000 salmonella sufferers to the hospital.
