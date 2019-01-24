Food & Drink

Spinach and Mesclun recalled after testing in two states flags possible salmonella

By David J. Neal

January 24, 2019 07:07 AM

Long Island-based Satur Farms recalled two lots of Baby Spinach and one lot of Mesclun late Wednesday night because they might have salmonella.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states the testing that discovered the problem came not from the FDA, still short on staff during the government shutdown, but the “Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets.”

So, lot Nos. 18494 and 18513 of Baby Spinach and lot No. 18520 of Mesclun have been yanked. The retail vegetables are sold in plastic clamshells while the food service vegetables are sold in sealed bags.

Consumers are asked to return the Baby Spinach or Mesclun to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Wholesalers and retailers should stop selling what they have, hold onto it and call Paulette Satur at 631-734-4219 for instructions. Also, customers can call Satur or email info@saturfarms.com for more information.

