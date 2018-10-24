River of salmonella/listeria recalls now runs past a popular chain’s deli department

The salmonella and listeria issues at McCain Foods’ Colton, California, facility that caused a monsoon of recalls last week caused one more Wednesday. The Fresh Market pulled Smokey Mozzarella Pasta Salad from its deli department.

In an e-mail to regular customers, Fresh Market said the roasted red peppers might be contaminated with salmonella or listeria. Fresh Market’s website says the pasta salad is made for the chain by Supervalu.

After McCain Foods discovered the possibility of salmonella and listeria at the Colton plant, it recalled all ingredients made there. This, in turn, sparked a recall of all products that used those ingredients. Fresh Market’s recall is the 14th in this run linked to McCain.

Customers with the pasta salad in their refrigerators are asked to throw it out or return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Fresh Market at 866-817-4367, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.