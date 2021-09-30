Ginger adds spice to almost anything savory, sweet or sipped

It must be fall because pumpkin spice latte is now available at Starbucks. Autumn also brings cooler weather that inspires us to spend more time in the kitchen preparing comfort foods like cookies, cakes and hearty stews.

Spices like ginger give a warm pungent flavor to sweet and savory dishes and drinks across a wide range of global cuisines.

Fresh ginger or ginger root, as it is often called, is not a root but the rhizome, or underground stem, of a plant that comes from the same family as turmeric and cardamom.

When buying fresh ginger, look for a heavy piece with smooth brown skin, no wrinkling and no mold. Fresh ginger is hard and breaks cleanly with a snap. If you see pieces with fibers coming out at the break, it is an old piece.

It should keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks wrapped in a paper towel. It can also be wrapped in foil and stored in the freezer for 1-2 months. It will lose its crispness but can still be used to add flavor to dishes.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If I have too much ginger on hand, I often grate it, add enough water to make a paste, and freeze it in an ice cube tray. I can then easily add it to stir-fries or other dishes.

To prepare ginger, scrape off the brown skin with a spoon (or leave it on), then chop, slice, or puree the flesh using a Microplane grater, or even crush it in a garlic press.

In Chinese cooking, ginger is sliced into julienne, chopped or smashed and added to vegetable, fish, and meat dishes. In Japanese dishes, it’s grated, shredded, or pickled and then served thinly sliced with sushi. Indian chefs favor it in curries and rice dishes.

We often think of ginger as an Asian ingredient, but it’s crossed over into almost every cuisine in the world. You might find it in German Pfeffernusse cookies, Australian marmalades, Moroccan tagines, or American cranberry relish.

Ground ginger lends a spicy note to cookies (ginger snaps), preserves, quick breads (gingerbread) and beverages (ginger ale). It is, of course, part of the spice mix we love -- pumpkin pie spice.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ginger does more than improve taste, it’s also good for you. Traditionally, it has been used to relieve problems with digestion or nausea, including motion sickness.

Soba Chicken Noodle Salad with Ginger Peanut Dressing

This recipe is adapted from “Once Upon a Chef: Weeknight/Weekend,” by Jennifer Segal. Clarkson Potter/Publishers ($32.50).

A light to medium-bodied dry or semidry white wine generally is a good choice with Asian food. Psagot Viognier (vee-oh-NYAY) 2019 ($27.99) from Israel with its floral notes of anise, apricot, honey, and lemon provides a nice contrast to the sharpness of the ginger and the salty and sweet flavors in the dish.

Segal advises, “Note that the dressing will taste acidic and salty before you toss it with the noodles — because the noodles will soak up the flavor quickly, you have to over-season the dressing slightly. Feel free to make the dressing ahead of time, but cook and dress the noodles at the last minute so they don’t get soggy.”

FOR THE SALAD

10 ounces soba (buckwheat) noodles (available in Asian markets and from Amazon)

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 scallions (light and green parts), thinly sliced

½ cup chopped salted peanuts

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

FOR THE DRESSING

6 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1½ tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 small garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

Begin the salad: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the noodles according to the package instructions, stirring occasionally so they don’t stick. Drain and rinse well under cold water.

Make the dressing: Meanwhile, in a small food processor or blender, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, peanut oil, sesame oil, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, and sugar; blend until smooth.

Finish the salad: In a large bowl, toss the noodles with the shredded chicken, bell pepper, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, sesame seeds, and the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve immediately.

Yield: Serves 4