Fresh peaches are one of the sweetest flavors of summer

Burrata with Grilled Peaches and Chimichurri.

Luscious peaches are a highlight of summer eating, and they are beckoning from produce counters right now.

Peaches are called stone fruits because they contain a single pit or stone, instead of a core with multiple seeds, as in apples and pears. Peaches are considered either “freestone” or “clingstone,” referring to how easily the fruit separates from the stone.

While there’s nothing better than biting into a peach and letting the juice dribble down your chin, peaches also are outstanding in a number of traditional dessert recipes like peach ice cream, peach cobbler and peach crumble.

But peaches are not just for those with a sweet tooth; they also make wonderful chutneys, salsas, and savory additions to main courses, soups, and salads.

Peaches adapt to many cooking techniques — char them on the grill for an irresistible smoky caramelized flavor to accompany grilled meats; fry slices in butter as a topping for pound cake or ice cream; or poach them in red wine with cinnamon for a rosy dessert.

You can also make a mean peach Bellini: Pulverize 1 cup peeled and sliced peaches, ¼ cup peach schnapps, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup ice cubes in a blender. Divide mixture in two champagne glasses and top with 1 cup sparkling wine.

More than 200 varieties of peaches are sold commercially in the U.S. Yellow peaches are juicy and sweet with a touch of acid that gives them a bit of tang. White peaches have a light pink or white interior and are very sweet and juicy. Squat doughnut peaches are super sweet and juicy.

To test for ripeness press fruit gently with your finger — it should yield slightly. Once picked peaches don’t grow sweeter but will soften to juicy perfection at home. Simply place the fruit inside a paper bag (not plastic), close the top loosely, and keep at room temperature until the fruits are slightly soft at the stem and tips. This should take three to four days; check progress daily.

Ripe fruits can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of days, but it is best to eat them refrigerated.

Peach skin (though warm and fuzzy) presents a nuisance when cooking. Peeling a peach is like peeling a tomato: Boil water, dip peaches in the boiling water, one at a time, for about 16-20 seconds and then remove with a slotted spoon. Immediately dunk the peach into a bowl of cold water. The skin will slip off.

Burrata with Grilled Peaches and Orange Zest Chimichurri

This recipe is adapted from Live Life Deliciously, by Tara Teaspoon (Tara Bench), Shadow Mountain Publishing ($32.99).

This combination makes the best summer appetizer, but with the addition of some grilled chicken, it could also become a main dish. A bright and zesty white wine like the Napa Valley 2020 Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc ($27) with notes of melon, peach, fresh citrus, lime and topical fruit counterbalances the sweetness and richness in the dish.

6 to 8 (6-inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in water 20 minutes

3 freestone peaches, washed and cut into 8 wedges each

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 (12- to 16-ounce) balls fresh burrata cheese

1 loaf rustic bread, sliced, brushed with olive oil, and grilled

Heat grill to medium-high. Thread 2 or 3 peach slices onto each skewer and lay on a plate or baking sheet. Brush with a little olive oil. Grill peaches, gently turning once, until marked on both sides and just warm. Alternatively, grill indoors on a grill pan or under the broiler. Arrange grilled peaches on plate with the burrata. Drizzle with olive oil and top with some of the chimichurri. Garnish with extra pistachios and orange zest, if desired. Serve with grilled bread.

Yield: 6 to 8

Pistachio Chimichurri

1⁄3 cup roasted and salted shelled pistachios

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 cloves garlic

2 cups lightly packed flat-leaf parsley

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Add pistachios, salt, zest, garlic, and parsley to a food processor and pulse until parsley is very finely chopped. Add orange juice and olive oil. Pulse until just combined and a pesto-like sauce is formed. Let sit 10 to 20 minutes for flavors to meld. Serve or store, refrigerated, in an airtight container up to 5 days.