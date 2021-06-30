Babies suffering broken noses helped cause a recall of 86,000 stroller accessories

Nothing about a stroller should injure an infant, much less break a baby’s nose. That’s why UPPAbaby recalled 86,000 accessories designed for use with the company’s RumbleSeat strollers.

The exact problem, as stated in the company’s recall alert: “The subject product may detach if the latch is misaligned upon installation or from a child forcefully kicking the seat from behind, posing a fall hazard to the RumbleSeat occupant.”

And UPPAbaby says it’s received “135 reports of detachments, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses.”

This covers adapters included with RumbleSeat model Nos. 0252, 0917 and 0918 and other adapters that work with that model, but don’t have a yellow latch. Those with a yellow latch are fine.

UPPAbaby is offering replacements, although you could probably get a refund if you preferred and pressed for it. To register for a replacement, fill out the form on the UPPAbaby website. To ask questions, call 844-823-3132, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.