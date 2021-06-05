Living

Snack bars sold at Costco and other chains might have metal. That’s not an ingredient

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Clio, which yanked three different brands of its yogurt snack bars for possible metal contamination.

The recall letter that posted for Costco customers said, “Certain products may contain very small metallic fragments from a piece of production equipment/machinery. The problem was identified and promptly corrected.”

But not before those certain products got into the retail world. Here’s what’s been recalled:

Vanilla & Strawberry Greek Yogurt Minis, boxes of 24, expiration dates between 2/21/2021 and 7/4/2021.

Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry Minis.JPG
Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry Minis Greek Yogurt Bars Clio's alert to Costco

Vanilla & Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bars, boxes of 16, expiration dates between 2/14/2021 and 5/9/2021.

Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberr_fitted.jpeg
Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bar Clio alert to Costco

No Added Sugar Mixed Berry & Peach Yogurt Bars, expiration dates between 2/14/2021 and 7/11/2021.

Clio Snacks Mixed Berry & Peach Less Sugar.JPG
Clio Snacks Mixed Berry & Peach Yogurt Bar with no added sugar. Clio's alert to Costco

Clio wants consumers to toss out the product and email them at info@cliosnacks.com with proof of purchase for reimbursement via coupon. But consumers can also just take the product back to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Folks with questions can email info@cliosnacks.com, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
