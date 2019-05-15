Living
About 300 baby food preparation bowls shattered during use. There’s been a recall
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
Beaba’s Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders are designed to prepare baby food. They’re not supposed to slice the adult using it, which is why about 5,650 have been recalled in the United States and Canada.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass bowl can break, posing a laceration hazard.”
That’s no wispy worry, either, as “Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents of minor injuries.”
Both the Midnight and Cloud colors are covered in this recall. The company requests consumers stop using the steam cooker/blenders and contact the company for a replacement bowl. Officially, the New York-based company isn’t offering a refund, but that certainly doesn’t mean consumers can’t ask.
Make recall arrangements by phone, 855-602-3222, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; via email at contact@beabausa.com; or via the form on the Beaba website.
