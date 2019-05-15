About 300 baby food preparation bowls shattered during use. There’s been a recall

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Beaba’s Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders are designed to prepare baby food. They’re not supposed to slice the adult using it, which is why about 5,650 have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass bowl can break, posing a laceration hazard.”

That’s no wispy worry, either, as “Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents of minor injuries.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Beaba Babycook Neo Cloud steam cooker/blender U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Both the Midnight and Cloud colors are covered in this recall. The company requests consumers stop using the steam cooker/blenders and contact the company for a replacement bowl. Officially, the New York-based company isn’t offering a refund, but that certainly doesn’t mean consumers can’t ask.

Make recall arrangements by phone, 855-602-3222, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; via email at contact@beabausa.com; or via the form on the Beaba website.