Are the Miami Dolphins trying to trade DeVante Parker? Here’s the answer

Trade DeVante Parker? Yes. Absolutely.
Do it as soon as possible ... if you picked him early in your fantasy football draft. Because he has a broken finger in his right hand, might not play the remainder of the preseason, and might have to go into the regular season with limited practice time.
But if you’re thinking the Miami Dolphins will trade their 2015 first round draft pick, think again.
A league source familiar with the Dolphins’ plans told The Miami Herald this week that Parker will not be traded.
And while there was zero equivocation in the statement, you must know NFL personnel decisions are fluid. The Dolphins once also said Jarvis Landry would never be traded and, well, he got traded.
There is, frankly, no telling whether another team might come calling for Parker and offer something of value -- like a cornerback -- that tempts the Dolphins. There is no telling what might happen months from now at the trade deadline.
All I can report is today, now, there are currently no plans for the Dolphins to move on from Parker despite rumors and speculation and, frankly, some fans imploring the move on social media.
It’s not in the offing, far as the team is concerned.
This, by the way, came before it was known Parker has a broken finger and won’t be able to play Friday’s preseason game at Carolina and probably won’t be able to do a lot in practice other than try to stay in top condition next week.
The source did not offer a reason why the Dolphins are sticking with Parker.
But it is known the Dolphins think Parker has had a solid training camp. (Me? I don’t think that).
The Dolphins are happy Parker has advanced in his knowledge of the offense to where he knows both outside receiver spots, which means the team can move him around more easily and get him open by scheme more easily.
The Dolphins also recognize they really don’t have another receiver that might do what Parker can do -- present a big target with an enormous catch radius for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
So those are reasons the Dolphins might have considered in deciding Parker is a keeper.
So, you’re asking, why are there persistent swirling rumors about the receiver going elsewhere?
Well, the Dolphins have other options. And we’re going to see those options now that Parker is injured.
The Parker injury, combined with an ankle injury to Kenny Stills means Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to get an opportunity to play with the starting offense Friday night against Carolina.
Grant is eager to prove he belongs with the starters. Wilson, expected to be something of a package receiver despite signing a big contract in the offseason, now has a chance to show what he can do on the in extended duty outside with the starters.
What if both those guys ball?
Well, then the speculation that Parker is expendable will grow louder.
But the problem with that is Parker won’t be performing this preseason. So anyone even remotely interested in him would have to rely on what they saw his first three NFL seasons and what they believed he offered coming out of Louisville.
And that body of work and tape would suggest a team giving up maybe a fourth- or fifth-round pick for Parker. Max.
That wouldn’t seem to be fair compensation for the Dolphins, especially since Parker is not a troublemaker of any sort, is well liked by coaches and teammates, and still offers great if unmet potential at a relatively low salary.
So something significant would have to change for the Dolphins to change their thinking about trading Parker. For now, however, he is going to remain a Miami Dolphin.
