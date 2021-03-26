6 Best Sites for Background Checks Online: How to Do a Free Public Records Search

Our list of the best background check services profiles six of the top companies that can help protect you and your loved ones.

Wanting to scope out a new neighbor or potential roommate without them knowing? Each of these providers is committed to privacy and they offer different features to meet your exact needs. We’ve rated them for value of service, customer care and other crucial factors.

Top 6 Background Check Companies

Best choice for background checks overall - Truthfinder Best choice for social media reports - Instant Checkmate Best background check for fast searches - Infotracer Best background check for first timers - BeenVerified Best choice for basic background checks - PeopleFinders Best background check for budget-conscious users - Spokeo

1. Truthfinder - Best Choice for Background Checks Overall

Truthfinder wins our top spot for its versatility, outstanding customer care and wide range of services. This company goes beyond basic background check services to provide an in-depth search of any candidate.

Best of all, Truthfinder can run extensive background checks with only the bare bones of information. Simply give the site a name and address. Based on that, you’ll receive: criminal records, credit checks, consumer information reporting and more.

Truthfinder is fully compliant with privacy laws, and you won’t get in trouble for violating any state and federal regulations when you use the site.

Features:

Several membership packages to suit any budget.

Goes beyond basic public record searches.

Background check services available 24/7.

Investigations can go back 15 years .

The company provides guidance on legal use of the information you get.

Get reverse phone lookup, basic employee background and other one-time services.

Search includes dark web and other internet searches.

2. Instant Checkmate - Best Choice for Social Media Reports

If you want a fully loaded report on someone’s background, you can get it with Instant Checkmate. The company can search: criminal arrest records, secret social media accounts, phone numbers, email addresses and other sources to create comprehensive, color-coded reports.

Their background check services include free, downloadable copies of each employee’s background report.

This is an excellent service if you need to keep detailed, written records of your screenings. When you need to search deeper, you have the option of hiring their private investigators for a one-time service.

Features:

Comprehensive reports are tabbed and color-coded for your convenience.

Investigation includes drug screening and address verification.

Dark web searches available.

Services include on-demand private investigators.

3. Infotracer - Best Background Check for Fast Searches

Infotracer uses a same-day service for marriage and divorce records, consumer reporting, motor vehicle records and other information sources to create a comprehensive picture of your person’s background.

The company’s reliance on public records means its services are accurate but limited. You can, however, find professional certifications, political contributions, licenses, social media accounts, financial assets and other advanced background information.

Features:

Provides unlimited reports for a monthly fee.

Offers 24/7 customer service .

Get same-day basic background checks.

Services include full criminal check and motor vehicle records search.

4. BeenVerified - Best Background Check for First Timers

If you’ve never used background checks, sign up with BeenVerified. This easy-to-use, intuitive platform is the best background check provider for first-time users. It walks you through the entire process and offers several background checking packages. One is sure to suit your budget.

Are you already familiar with background checks? Some of this information may seem too basic. However, if you’re new to the process, BeenVerified is a simple way to get the background check services you need.

Features:

Affordable services, ideal for first timers and startups.

Provides comprehensive information including education verification.

Comes with a mobile app to check your account from anywhere.

5. PeopleFinders - Best Choice for Basic Background Checks

PeopleFinders has been around for a long time, and the company has built a reputation for thorough investigations and quality customer service.

This provider is an affordable choice if you need basic searches, but don’t count on it to do deep searches. PeopleFinders is NAPBS-accredited and rigorous about protecting privacy.

Check property records, bankruptcy filings and other records related to personal or business history. It’s a good choice if you want an accurate, up-to-date, but basic search at a budget price.

Features:

Will search public records, criminal reports and other sources.

Provides same-day basic background checks.

Uses local, state and national sources.

6. Spokeo - Best Background Check for Budget-Conscious Users

If you don’t require in-depth reports, save money by signing up with Spokeo. Their low rates come with up to 200 monthly investigations.

Spokeo is versatile and easy to use. It lets you run background check services by name,

email address, username or address.

This business is an excellent aggregator of court records, driver records and credit checks, but it doesn’t include the dark web or phony social media profiles.

Features:

Get up to 200 reports a month for a low, monthly subscription fee.

Excellent search/reporting of basic criminal and financial background.

Compliance with all state and federal privacy regulations.

Honorable Mentions: US Search and People Search

In our research, we heard good things about US Search and People Search. We couldn’t find enough information about them, however, to determine if their customer care and in-depth screenings qualify them for the list.

Reasons You Need a Legitimate Background Check Company

Legitimacy is crucial when finding a suitable background check service for the following reasons:

Stay Compliant With Privacy Regulations

Strict laws govern the collection of background information on people. Credit checks must be FCRA compliant. The best background check service providers will follow the law when checking phone numbers, address history and email addresses.

Medical records are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), which prohibits medical records release to third-party investigators.

These laws protect you, too, and you don’t need them to run a criminal search or employment verification. When you look for companies that provide background check services, look for those that are NAPBS accredited. That’s your assurance that the company follows state and federal laws regarding background information checks.

Get Accurate Information

You might think you can conduct your own background checks using court records, county criminal records, credit checks and other sources.

Unfortunately, you have no way of knowing if those records are updated or accurate. People create false social media profiles, credit profiles and even social security numbers every day.

Most people don’t have the resources or the time to conduct a thorough screening of every potential person. Only a professional investigation can unearth the accurate, updated facts about someone’s background.

Business Liabilities

If you hire the wrong person, you could jeopardize your company’s future. For example, if a new employee turns out to have a criminal record or a shady past of ripping people off. They could be at risk of committing similar crimes again. As their employer, you could be held liable in the court of law, depending on the circumstance.

Most small businesses can’t afford the legal and professional costs of a legal case. If you hire a criminal, your business’s reputation may never recover from the scandal.

What To Look for When Choosing a Background Check Service

When you’re doing tenant screening, employment background checks or a criminal background check on a potential dating partner, you need reliable information. Here’s what you should look for in a background check provider:

Delivery Time

Background professionals use the term “turnaround time” to indicate the time it takes to deliver your background check reports. When you look at a background check service, look for this so you know what to expect. If they process high numbers of candidates at a time, does that slow their process down?

Always be realistic when you’re discussing turnaround time. It generally takes about one to three days to conduct a thorough background check. If someone’s information is hard to track down, it could take up to five days.

Cost

Cost is always an important factor, but don’t let it be the only one. Before you sign a contract with a background screening company, be sure you know what it includes. Some offer one-time services, while other businesses require a monthly subscription plan.

Customer Service

You’re probably using an online background checker because it costs less than using private investigators, but you should still get top-notch customer service.

Is the background check provider’s website easy to use? Does the company offer customer support? Is there a dedicated customer service representative assigned to your company? Keep these questions in mind. You might need the service team at some point or another.

Business Related

For background checks beyond personal use, matters become slightly more complicated. We can only recommend GoodHire for your business needs.

Integration With Other Systems

A background check service should integrate with your other online pre-employee screening packages including your applicant tracking system (ATS), drug screening system and the system you use for social security number verification.

Easy To Use Website

Some background check companies allow candidates to set up their own accounts. Find out if the company’s site is easy to use. This is critical to running successful background checks.

For small-to-medium businesses, we don’t have time to spend figuring out a background check system. The best background check services make it easy to generate a pre-employment screening, for example.

Background Check Services FAQs

Some of the most frequently asked questions online about background check services can help you determine what you need:

What Do Background Check Services Perform?

The best background services perform a full range of background checks including:

Identity verification.

Criminal records related to violent crimes.

Listing on sex offender registry.

Criminal history related to drugs or alcohol.

Driving records.

Address history.

Past employer references.

Education credentials.

Secret social media accounts.

Professional license verification.

Credit and financial records.

Marriage and divorce records.

International background check.

Should You Buy a Package or Use a Per-Candidate Fee?

Whether you should buy a package or use a per-candidate fee depends on how many candidates you’ll typically screen in a year.

Some businesses churn through huge numbers of candidates each month. Maybe you’re a rental company that makes lots of tenant screening applications. You need credit checks and employment verification on each of them. A monthly subscription package will allow you to check many candidates at once for the same flat rate.

On the other hand, if you screen less than 50 candidates per year, you might be better off with a per-candidate pricing plan. You shouldn’t have to pay a monthly fee for a service you only use occasionally.

How Much Does an Average Candidate Screening Cost?

Most providers offer three levels of background check: basic, advanced and in-depth.

On average, you can expect to pay $25 to $50 per report for a basic background check that’s suitable for most people. A more advanced check will cost from $60 to $80 per report, and an in-depth check may cost $80 to $100 or more.

Be sure you know what your provider includes at each level. For instance, if certain licenses or certifications are important to you, find out which level of check includes credentials verification for your provider. Each service provider is different, so ask before you buy.

Stay Safe With Background Check Services That Keeps You Covered

You can protect yourself by performing detailed background checks on potential new connections or employees. The providers listed here will help you do that with comprehensive screening services at affordable rates.

Truthfinder takes our top spot, thanks to its affordable membership packages and in-depth investigations that go back 15 years. They search the dark web, too, and provide legal guidance on how you can lawfully use the information you obtain.

About Sponsored Content: This content was paid for by an advertiser. McClatchy’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.