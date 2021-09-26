It’s time to get excited about art again. Here are the exhibits that we can’t wait to see

Bob Dylan’s “Monument Sunset Valley” is among 120 artworks by the Nobel Prize-winning poet in the exhibition “Retrospectrum” opening Nov. 30 at the Frost Art Museum at FIU.

What is the Season of the Arts without art? After COVID closed museums and galleries, canceled art festivals and left desperate art lovers clicking through virtual exhibits, it seems as if things are heading toward the direction of normal. Galleries and museums are putting their best foot forward, beckoning patrons with exciting shows. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss this season.

BASEL IS BACK!

It’s confirmed: Miami Art Week returns this December after the 2020 COVID-induced closure. Don’t expect the level of hoopla from years past; pandemic precautions may limit capacity in some venues. At Art Basel in Miami Beach, hours have been curtailed, with more time for VIP buyers and less for those who love but don’t buy. (Tip: Don’t plan to go on Sunday, when Art Basel will be closed.) Most other fairs, including Art Miami and Design Miami/, plan to return with their usual schedules through the weekend. No grousing about the traffic.

▪ Miami Art Week, Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Art Basel’s public hours are Dec. 2-4 at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach; artbasel.com/miami-beach/. Art Miami’s public hours are Dec. 1-5 at the tent at 1 Herald Plaza, Miami; artmiami.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DYLAN’S CHANGING TIMES

Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many” is among 120 artworks by the Nobel Prize-winning poet in the exhibition “Retrospectrum” opening Nov. 30 at the Frost Art Museum at FIU.

The official name is “Retrospectrum,” but the exhibition of artworks by the Nobel Prize-winning poet Bob Dylan might well be called after his signature ‘60s “The Times They Are A-Changing.” By any name, the show that opens Nov. 30 at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University is sure to be this year’s biggest hit. Originally conceived for the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai, this expansive exhibition of more than 120 paintings, drawings and sculptures spans six decades and is the largest exhibition of Dylan’s work in the U.S. ever. In conjunction with the opening, the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab, FIU’s humanities and arts hub, will present a symposium exploring Dylan’s career and cultural influence during Art Week.

▪ “Retrospectrum,” Nov. 30, Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu

FULL IMMERSION

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Thanks to technology, immersive art experiences are pushing the limits of conventional viewing experiences and allowing for full-on escape. This season, you can take a deep dive into the movement without ever leaving South Florida.

▪ Right around the corner is the Live Arts Miami presentation of Hattie Mae Williams’ “Currents,” a double-feature film/immersion at the Museum of Contemporary Art-North Miami, Oct. 6-10. Registration required at liveartsmiami.org/events/currents.

‘Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru’ at the Boca Raton Museum of Art brings together an augmented reality journey and 192 gold artifacts from the region.

▪ Beginning Oct. 16, you can “journey” into the riches of Machu Picchu at the Boca Raton Museum of Art’s “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru,” featuring a virtual reality tour of the sky-high site plus an exhibition of 192 gold artifacts. Oct. 16-March 6, at 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org.

▪ Opening Nov. 20 is NSU Art Museum’s commissioned augmented reality presentation “Beyond the O.K. Corral” by photographer David Levinthal, Wilson J. Tang (special effects art director, video gaming designer, and a founder of YumeGo, the first AR “Experience Browser”) and the YumeGO team. Nov. 20-Feb. 20; 1 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org.

▪ The Bass on Miami Beach presents “Alex Israel x Snapchat,” comprising five of Israel’s “Self Portraits” embellished with Snap’s Marker Tracking augmented reality technology that allow viewers to trip through a surreal universe of animation (think dancing avocados.) Nov. 29-May 1; 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673; 7530; thebass.org.

▪ Superblue: Opened last summer, this permanent space in Allapattah’s current show, “Every Wall is a Door,” presents immersive works by video artists TeamLab, sculptor Es Devlin and light sculptor James Turrell. Don’t miss the cloud room. 1101 NW 23rd St., Allapattah; 786-697-3414; superblue.com/miami.

‘Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries’, 2017, by teamLab, part of the Superblue exhibit. Pace Gallery/teamLab

▪ Van Gogh: Tickets are available through Oct. 17 for Beyond Van Gogh, the 360-degree video installation at the Ice Palace where you can literally walk through a Van Gogh painting; 1400 N Miami Ave., Miami; vangoghmiami.com. Also open is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, in the Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St; vangoghexpo.com/miami.

▪ Artechouse: Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencie, the first solo exhibition for London-based Afro-surrealist visual artist and illustrator Vince Fraser, runs through Nov. 7 at 736 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; artechouse.com/location/miami.

Frida Kahlo’s ‘Self portrait with monkeys’ will be on display Oct. 23-Feb. 6 at the Norton Museum in West Palm Beach as part of the show ‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism’ from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.

FRIDA!

No artistic marriage is more famous — or perhaps contentious — than that of Mexico’s Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Each famous in her and his own right, the two spat, cheated, divorced and remarried. They also painted each other and themselves repeatedly over the decades. Their love-hate relationship and the art it spawned will be on display in West Palm Beach in the show “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.”

▪ “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism,” Oct. 23-Feb. 6, Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196, norton.org.







LOWE DOWN

‘The Widow’ by Charles Webster Hawthorne is one of the featured works in ‘American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection.’

Art scholars debate whether Van Gogh was an Impressionist. But there’s no denying his enduring appeal and that of firmly established Impressionists including Manet and Monet. Less well known are American Impressionists such as Arthur Bowen Davies, Charles Webster Hawthorne, George Inness and John Sloan. Forty works by these and other American artists will be on display at the Lowe Art Museum as part of the show “American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection.” Organized by the Huntington Museum of Art in West Virginia, the show offers a chance to explore this remarkable collection without having to get on a plane.

▪ “American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection,” Nov. 18-Feb. 13, Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami, 301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowe.miami.edu

OFF THE WALLS





‘Emergence,’ a recent work by street artist SABER, on display at Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Wynwood Walls taught conventional art viewers that there’s more to street art than tagging. For a deeper understanding of the art form, head to the nearby Museum of Graffiti for “Escape From Los Angeles,” a solo exhibition of recent works by SABER, famous for a massive 1997 work on the bank of the Los Angeles River that could be seen from space. During the pandemic he turned from the danger of the streets to the studio, where he has explored abstraction and the mysteries of brain chemistry.

▪ Through mid-November, Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com.

And mark your calendar for February, when NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale opens “Keith Haring and Pierre Alechinsky,” a critical comparision of the late street artist’s work with the European avant-garde that Haring credited as inspiration.

▪ Feb. 27-Sept. 25, 2022, NSU Art Museum, 1 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org.

A SINGULAR VIEW

Julio Larraz’s ‘The Escort of a Poet’ will be on display at the retrospective of his work this winter at the Coral Gables Museum. Oscar Monsalve

While the work of Cuban-born Julio Larraz has been widely exhibited, he has never had a retrospective. A December show, “The Kingdom We Carry Inside,” at the Coral Gables Museum will be the first, bringing together works from private and public collections and the artist’s own archives. The exhibition, in collaboration with the Julio Larraz Foundation, will span his career from his early days in New York working as a caricaturist for newspapers and magazines through the decades as he moved around the world. Larraz now works and lives in Miami.

▪ Dec. 1-April 30, Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org.

DISCOVERY

One of the joys of museum-going is discovering the unfamiliar. Those aren’t always artists that are new, but often, ones whose work has gone unnoticed or forgotten by the larger art world. Such is the case of the fall show at North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art. “My Name is Maryan” presents four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film — never before seen — by the Polish-born artist Maryan. Born Pinchas Schindel in Nowy Sacz, Poland, in 1927, the artist survived the Holocaust but died in 1977 at the young age of 50. His work is a testament to the power of perseverance in the face of trauma — a fitting theme for our times.

▪ “My Name is Maryan,” Nov. 17-March 20, Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org.

‘Two Personnages’ is one of the works on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s exhibit ‘My Name is Maryan,’ four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the Polish-born artist Maryan. Courtesy of MOCA

MATERIALITY

If you think of sculpture as unemotional and remote, two shows at the Institute of Contemporary Art — Miami may change your mind.

If you haven’t made it yet to see New York-based artist Chakaia Booker’s magical, sometimes menacing works crafted from cut tires, you’ve still got time. A full floor is filled with the monumental portals, creatures and surprisingly human figures that appear both scaly and sleek crafted in rugged and ragged tires — an exploration of race, culture, gender and waste. Through Oct. 31.





Coming in November is “Hugh Hayden: Boogey Men,” in which the architect and sculptor uses wood, cast iron, sticks and woven straw to literally stab — via sticks and horns — at notions of the American dream. Nov. 30-April 17.

▪ 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org.

Architect and sculptor Hugh Hayden uses wood, cast iron, sticks and woven straw to literally stab — via sticks and horns — at notions of the American dream. Mark Waldhauser Courtesy Lisson Gallery

ON THE BAYFRONT

Curious about the monumental cube sculptures outside the Pérez Art Museum Miami? “Jedd Novatt: Monotypes and More,” comprises new small-scale sculptures and two-dimensional works on paper by the New York-based artist. Set in a gallery overlooking Novatt’s “Chaos SAS (2013),” in the outdoor garden, gives art-goers an opportunity to consider the artist’s work in a fuller context. Art cognoscenti will recognize the minimalist relationship to Mark Rothko and Willem de Kooning — but with a decidedly contemporary sense of impending collapse. “Novatt’s work is about the way in which we interpret the present moment, and how we can do our part from keeping the chaos from becoming our future,” says exhibition curator Maritza Lacayo. What could be more relevant than that?

▪ Oct 14, 2021–June 26; Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org.

▪ 3852 N Miami Ave., 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org.

IN THE GALLERIES

Miami’s commercial galleries have amped up their programs in recent years. Instead of just selling works, many now are presenting notable opportunities to engage and learn about emerging and under-recognized artists, often in intimate (and uncrowded) settings. Among the shows on the docket:

Daàpò Réo’s ‘How to kill a citizen, part II’ is part of the Witness exhibition at Piero Atchugarry Gallery.

▪ Miami has been blessed with first-rate shows of contemporary African and diaspora artists, thanks in large part to the Pérez Art Museum Miami and benefactor Jorge Pérez’s own private space, Espacio 23. Piero Atchugarry’s current show of African artists, Witness, offers a look at work by a young generation immersed in physicality. Particularly notable are Chris Soal’s sculptures made from toothpicks and bottle caps and Daàpò Réo’s flags reflecting a battered American dream. In the rear space, don’t miss “Rhizome,” Keita Miyazaki’s works melding auto parts with origami. Through Nov. 6; 5520 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-639-8247; pieroatchugarry.com.

▪ Miami-based Tony Vazquez-Figueroa spent three years creating paintings, photographs and sculptures of “Petropias” at LnS Gallery near Coconut Grove, exploring the global impact of the petroleum industry. Many of the works employ crude oil as a medium in a specially created oil ink. Nov. 19-Jan. 22, 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami; 305-987-5642; lnsgallery.com.

▪ If previous years are any guide, David Castillo will be busy at Art Basel (this year’s galleries have yet to be announced). His Design District gallery will host a December solo show of beloved Miami artist Pepe Mar in an exhibition of assemblage works in artist-designed boxes. Dates TBA, 3930 NE Second Ave., Suite 201, 305-573-8110; davidcastillogallery.com.

‘Platinum Orange Life,’ an assemblage by Pepe Mar, will be shown at the David Castillo Gallery in December 2021.

▪ In this haunting times, Joseph Holtzman’s ghostly paintings on stone surfaces mixing past and present seem particularly apt. A selection of paintings and sculptural assemblages will comprise the solo exhibition of the Nest magazine founder at Nina Johnson Gallery. Through Jan. 15, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com.

▪ This winter, Mindy Solomon Gallery presents a rare show of works in clay by Black women-identifying and non-binary artists. “Black Womxn,” curated by Angelik Vizcarrondo, includes work by Malane Barnett, Shea Burke, Anina Major, Sana Musasama, Narumi Nekpenekpen, Sharon Norwood, Lola Ogbara, Yinka Orafidiya, Lydia C. Thompson and Maya Vivas that explores, love, vulnerability and connection to ancestors. Feb. 19-March 19; 848 NW 22nd St, Miami; 786-953-6917; mindysolomon.com.

MARGULIES WAREHOUSE

Margulies Warehouse presents Will Ryman’s 2014 “Situation Room,” a life-size sculpture depicting the moment when President Obama and the security council witness the death of Osama bin Laden. Handout

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan underscore the critical nature of unintended consequences. One somber moment in this past two decades felt like justice: the death of Osama bin Laden. It seems particularly fitting that this year’s show at the Margulies Warehouse includes Will Ryman’s 2014 “Situation Room,” a life-size sculpture of black charcoal figures depicting the dramatic moment when President Obama and the security council watched the secret military operation via satellite from the White House basement.

Other works in this year’s Margulies show include an exhibition of Arte Povera by post-war Italian artists, the newly acquired “Leviathan und Behemoth” by Anselm Kiefer, and European Photographs from the Margulies Collection.

▪ Oct. 20-April 30, Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, 591 NW 27th St., Miami; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com