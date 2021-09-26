Visual Arts
Fill your calendar with art at these exhibits at South Florida galleries and museums
ART WEEK FAIRS
Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Miami River Art Fair, Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, 125 SW North River Dr., Miami; 973-270-7774 or miamiriverartfair.com.
Nov. 29-Dec. 4: Untitled, Art Fair, along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942 or art-untitled.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 4: New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami; 212-594-0883; newartdealers.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 5: Art Miami, Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or art-miami.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 5: Context Art Miami, Context Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or contextartmiami.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 5: Scope, Scope Miami Beach Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 212-268-1522 or scope-art.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 5: Volta Miami, 1348 N. Miami Ave., Miami; voltaartfairs.com/miami.
Dec. 1-5: Spectrum Miami Art Show, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; info@redwoodmg.com or spectrum-miami.com.
Dec. 1-5: Fridge Art Fair, Location TBA; 202-590-1357; Fridgeartfair.com.
Dec. 1-5: Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850 or aquaartmiami.com.
Dec. 1-5: DesignMiami/, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach; 305-572-0866 or designmiami.com.
Dec. 1-5: Ink Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com.
Dec. 1-5: Pinta Miami, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. pintamiami.com.
Dec. 1-5: Red Dot Art Fair, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; reddotfair.com.
Dec. 2-4: Art Basel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com/miami-beach
ART FESTIVALS
Oct. 16-17: Las Olas Art Fair, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com/festivals/las-olas-art-fair-fort-lauderdale-florida.
Nov. 18: FIU Interior Architecture Festival of the Trees, festivalofthetrees.com.
Jan. 8-9: Las Olas Art Fair Part I, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615; artfestival.com/calendar/festival?page=1.
Jan. 13-17: ArtBocaRaton, Florida Atlantic University, Research Park, 3450 NW Eighth Ave, Boca Raton.
Jan. 15-16: Beaux Arts Festival of Art: Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-1672 or beauxartsmiami.org
Jan. 14-16: Art Deco Weekend, along Ocean Drive between Fifth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; artdecoweekend.com.
Jan. 22-23: Fine Arts Festival, Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org
Feb. 17-21: Art Wynwood, The Art Wynwood Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami; 305-517-7977; artwynwood.com.
Feb. 19-21: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, along McFarlane Road and South Bayshore and Pan American drives, Coconut Grove; 305-447-0401; cgaf.com.
Feb. 26-27: South Miami Rotary Art Festival, along Sunset Drive between U.S. 1 and Red Road, South Miami; 305-769-5977; southmiamiartfest.org.
March 5-6: Las Olas Art Fair Part II, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615; artfestival.com/calendar/festival?page=2.
March 19-20: Coral Springs Festival of The Arts, 2874 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; artfestival.com/festivals/coral-springs-festival-arts-crafts.
March 24-27: Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Fair, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach; 800-376-5850; artpbfair.com.
MUSEUMS, INSTITUTIONS, VENUES
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum: Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, 30290 Josie Billie Hwy., PMB 1003, Clewiston; 877-902-1113; ahtahthiki.com:
▪ Through Nov. 30: Graffiti and Street Art: Expressions of Community Pride.
▪ Nov. 5-6: American Indian Arts Celebration.
American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora: 1200 Coral Way, Miami; 305-529-5400; thecuban.org:
▪ Through Dec. 31: Operation Pedro Pan.
Art Deco Museum: 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; mdpl.org:
▪ Through Jan. 2022: Morris Lapidus: I Did it My Way.
Piero Atchugarry Gallery: 5520 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-639-8247; .pieroatchugarry.com:
▪ Through Nov. 6: Witness, group exhibition.
▪ Through Nov. 6: Rhizome, by Japanese sculptor Keita Miyazaki.
Bakehouse Art Complex: 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org:
▪ Through Nov. 1: A Reflection of the Times.
▪ Through Dec. 30: Troy Simmons’ installation, Berchemia.
▪ Through Dec. 30: Philip Lique & Najja Moon: Obscured Publications.
▪ Through Dec. 30: Pedro Wazzan: In the Studio.
▪ Through Dec. 30: Say Their Names: A Public Art Memorial Project.
The Bass Museum: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org:
▪ Ongoing: Open Storage: Selections from the Collection & Works on Loan.
▪ Ongoing: The Willfulness of Objects.
▪ Ongoing: Art Outside.
▪ Through Jan. 31: Abraham Cruzvillegas: Agua dulce.
▪ Through Jan. 31: Najja Moon: Your Mommas Voice in the Back of Your Head.
▪ Nov. 28-April 30: Naama Tsabar: Perimeters.
▪ Nov. 28-April 30: Alex Israel x Snapchat.
Bridge Red Studios/Project Space: 12425 NE 13th Ave., #5, North Miami; bridgeredstudios.com:
▪ Sept. 26-Nov. 7: Materiality; various artists.
▪ Nov. 21-Jan. 9: Bridge Red Gallery celebrates 10 years with studio artists exhibiting.
▪ Jan. 23-March 6: REDUX, with Judith Page, Deborah Schneider + Ward Shelley.
The Bonnier Gallery: 3408 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-960-7850; thebonniergallery.com/:
▪ Through Nov. 21: Open, by Yucef Merhi.
▪ Dec. 2-Feb 26: Daughters of Minyas / Carl Andre and Richard Höglund.
David Castillo Gallery: 3930 NE Second Ave., Suite 201, Miami; 305-573-8110; davidcastillogallery.com:
▪ Through Nov. 13: Glexis Novoa: Branch and Seeds.
▪ Through Nov. 13: DC Triangle: Emilio Martinez.
Cernuda Arte: 3155 Ponce de León Blvd, Coral Gables; 305-461-1050; cernudaarte.com:
▪ Oct. 1: Vicente Hernández: Art as Protest, Protest as Art.
▪ Oct. 15: Selections of Cuban Modern and Contemporary Protest Art; various artists.
▪ Nov. 5: Wifredo Lam, The Mature Period: Paintings, Ceramics, and Sculptures, 1955 to 1970s.
▪ Dec. 17: Cuban Modernism and the 20th Century Avant-Garde: A group show.
Coral Gables Museum: 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org:
▪ Through Nov. 8: Watercolors and Bronzes, by Richard Saul Wurman.
▪ Through Nov. 8: The Caribbee Club: Juan Henriquez; Versión del Codo.
▪ Through Nov. 8: Beauty and Value, by Carlos Alberto Fernández.
▪ Dec. 1-April 30: Julio Larraz, The Kingdom We Carry Inside.
de la Cruz Collection: 23 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-576-6112; delacruzcollection.org:
▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 4: There Is Always One Direction 2021-2022.
Deering Estate: 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org:
▪ Through Nov. 15: Mira Lehr: Regenerative Rhythms.
Dimensions Variable: 101 NW 79th St., Miami; 305-606-0058; dimensionsvariable.net:
▪ Through Oct. 2: Holding the Horizon, by Ricardo Alcaide.
▪ Through Oct. 2: Cortinas, by Felipe Mujica.
▪ Nov. 19 - Jan. 28: Can I Sit Next to You, featuring Brandon Opalka, Coe Lapossy, Jacin Giordano, Loretta Park and Nichole Doran
Emerson Dorsch Gallery: 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-1278, emersondorsch.com:
▪ Through Oct. 23: EDO (aka Emerson Dorsch Online).
▪ Sept. 25-Oct. 23: Solo Exhibition: Moira Holohan.
▪ Nov. 13-Feb. 5: Solo Exhibition: Yanira Collado.
Florida International University Miami Beach Urban Studios: 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 440, Miami Beach; 305-535-1464; carta.fiu.edu/mbus/events-calendar/:
▪ Through Oct. 1: Landscapes: Paintings by FIU graduates and undergraduates.
▪ Through Oct. 22: Leisure exhibit by Carrington Ware.
▪ Nov. 4-Jan. 31: Time Space Existence Exhibition.
The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum-FIU: 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; https://frost.fiu.edu/:
▪ Ongoing: Tesoro.
▪ Through Sept. 19: Place and Purpose: Art Transformation in Coconut Grove.
▪ Through Nov. 7: Robert Andy Coombs: Notions of Care.
▪ Through Nov. 17: Leonardo Drew: Cycles, from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation.
▪ Nov. 30 - April 17: Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum
HistoryMiami: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org:
▪ Through Jan. 9: It’s a Miami Thing: Highlights from Our Collection.
▪ Oct. 15-April 17: FloodZone: Photographs by Anastasia Samoylova.
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami: 61 NE 41st St., Miami. 305-901-5272; icamiami.org:
▪ Through Oct. 31: Chakaia Booker: The Observance
▪ Nov. 30-April 17: Jadé Fadojutimi: Yet, Another Pathetic Fallacy.
▪ Nov. 30-April 17: Hugh Hayden: Boogey Men.
Jade Alley Films 2021: A collaborative video art feature, viewable 24/7, Garden Building Lobby in Jade Alley, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net/listing/890/jade-alley-films-2021.
▪ Through Sept. 30: Sarah Morris Midtown, 1998; 16MM/DVD; 9 minutes 30 seconds. Selected by de la Cruz Collection.
▪ Oct. 1-Dec. 31: ICA Miami Digital Commissions, 2020–2021 Digital videos, color, sound.
Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044 or jmof.fiu.edu.
▪ Oct. 14-Feb. 19: Hello Gorgeous, a celebration of Barbra Streisand.
▪ Nov. 11-March 30: Martin Kreloff: A Retrospective.
▪ Nov. 28-Feb. 28: Festival of Lights.
Nina Johnson Art Gallery: 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com:
▪ Through Oct. 9: Savannah Knoop: Earthling.
▪ Sept. 23-Jan. 15: Joseph Holtzman, solo exhibit.
Laundromat Art Space: 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-766-6635: laundromatartspace.com:
▪ Sept. 18-Oct. 16: Waiting Room, works by Brittany M. Watkins, Elise Thompson, and Lucia Riffel.
LnS Gallery: 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami; 305-987-5642; lnsgallery.com:
▪ Through Nov. 6: Gustavo Acosta: A Series of Unconnected Thoughts.
▪ Nov. 19-Jan. 22: Petropias: A Solo Exhibition by Tony Vazquez-Figueroa
▪ Feb. 4-April 9: Arturo Rodriguez: Terra Incognita.
▪ April 22-June 25: Natalia Garcia-Lee: The Measure of Man.
Locust Projects: 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org:
▪ Through Nov. 6: Jessica Segall: Reverse Alchemy on the Gold Coast; Lewis Colburn: A Fountain for a Dark Future; Loni Johnson: Remnants.
▪ Nov. 20-Feb. 5: Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib: A Field Companion; A landscape longed for — the garden as disturbance.
▪ Feb. 19-April 9: Sirg: If the Source is Open (Megamix); Leila Weefur: Play/Prey; The 181: The absolute value of infinity on its side (O Dissipation).
▪ April 22-June 18: Jia-Jen Lin: Treading on Thin Ice; Eric McMaster: Drift.
Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami: 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587; lowe.miami.edu:
▪ Nov. 18-Feb. 13: American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection.
▪ Nov. 18-Feb. 13: An American Master at Home and Abroad: Gari Melchers (1860-1932).
The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse: 591 NW 27th St., Miami; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com:
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Arte Povera / Postwar Italian Art from the Margulies Collection.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Anselm Kiefer / Leviathan und Behemoth (2 x 5 Aufnahmen), 2013.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Susan Philipsz / Sleep Close and Fast, 2020.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Will Ryman / The Situation Room, 2014.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: New Vision / European Photographs from the Margulies Collection.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: New Works; various artists.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Ongoing Masters: Masterworks by various artists.
▪ Oct. 20-April 30: Photography Study Center: Archives of vintage and contemporary European and American photography.
Miami Beach Botanical Garden: 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org:
▪ Through Oct. 7: Alexander Peters: In the Waking Hour.
▪Oct. 8-Nov. 21: Paul Clemence: Garden Meditations.
Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College: 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; moadmdc.org:
▪ Nov. 6-May 1: Hreinn Fridfinnsson: For the Time Being.
▪ Nov. 6-May 1: Jorge Pardo: Mongrel.
▪ Nov. 6-May 1: Loriel Beltrán: Constructed Color.
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org:
▪ Through Oct. 10: Michael Richards: Are You Down?
▪ Through Oct. 10: Collection Focus: Our Beginnings Never Know Our Ends.
▪ Through Nov. 14: Art on The Plaza: Najja Moon.
▪ Nov. 17-March 30: My Name is Maryan.
New World School of the Arts New World Gallery: 25 NE Second St., Eighth Floor, Miami; 305-237-3597; nwsa.mdc.edu:
▪ Through Oct. 1: Leap / Rewind, Faculty Biennial.
▪ Oct. 15-29: Diasporas, Scarlet Reyes & Diego Espaillat.
▪ Nov. 12-Dec. 5: Ever-Present, Alicia Eggert.
▪ Jan. 21-Feb. 18: Collections.
▪ March 17-April 8: Rising Stars of 2022.
▪ April 22-May 6: In Transit.
▪ May 20-June 3: Prelude 2: Senior Showcase.
Oolite Arts: 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278 or oolitearts.org:
▪ Through Nov. 7: Natural Transcendence.
▪ Oct. 20-Jan. 23: Common Space; various artists.
▪ Feb. 9-May 15: Roscoé B. Thickè, III, solo exhibition.
Pérez Art Museum Miami: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org:
▪ Through Jan. 9: Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa.
▪ Through Feb. 6: Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art.
▪ Oct. 14-June 26: Jedd Novatt: Monotypes and More.
▪ Nov. 30-Sept. 25: Zhivago Duncan: Pretentious Crap.
▪ June 9-TBA: Carlos Cruz-Diez: Chromosaturation.
▪ Aug. 1-TBA: Mariano: Variations on a Theme.
Pinecrest Gardens: 11000 Red Rd, Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org:
▪ Dec. 4-June 26: Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light.
Mindy Solomon Gallery: 848 NW 22nd St., Miami; 786-953-6917; mindysolomon.com:
▪ Through Oct. 16: Solo exhibitions by Lanise Howard and Genevieve Cohn.
▪ Oct. 23-Nov. 25: Solo exhibitions by Anthony Sonnenberg, Virginia Leonard and Aaron Skolnick.
▪ Nov. 30-Jan. 8: Solo exhibition by Caroline Larsen; Two-person exhibition by Super Future Kid and Yvette Mayorga.
▪ Jan. 8-Feb. 12: Solo exhibitions by John Gill and Jeremy Olson.
▪ Feb. 19-March 19: Black Womxn curated by Angelik Vizcarrondo; various artists.
▪ March 26-April 30: Solo exhibitions by Basil Kincaid and Donte Hayes.
▪ May 7-June 18: Solo exhibitions by Chris Ruiz Berman, Jose Sierra and Matt Phillips.
Rubell Museum: 1100 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-573-6090, rubellmuseum.org.
▪ Ongoing: Collection highlights, including work by Kusama Yayoi, Kerry James Marshall, Keith Haring and Kehinde Wiley.
▪ Opening Nov. 30: Commissioned exhibitions by Kennedy Yanko, 2021 Artist-in-residence; Otis Kwame Quaicoe, 2021 Artist-in-residence; and Miami-based Reginald O’Neal
Under the bridge art space: 12425 NE 13th Ave., ground floor, North Miami; 305-987-4437:
▪ Sept. 26-Nov. 7: Peter Hosfeld / Posthuman Terrain.
▪ Nov. 21-Jan. 9: Ralph Provisero / Transference.
▪ Jan. 23-March 6: Freddy Jouwayed / Mirrorings.
▪ March 20-April 24: Susan Weiss / Hidden Objects May Be Present.
The Wolfsonian-FIU: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org:
▪ Nov. 19-April 24: Aerial Vision.
▪ Nov. 29-April 24: Shameless.
YoungArts Gallery: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org:
▪ Dec. 1-17: The Choreographers’ Scores: 2020.
BROWARD MUSEUMS, CONSORTIUMS AND INSTITUTIONS
Art and Culture Center of Hollywood: 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274; artandculturecenter.org:
▪ Oct. 16-Feb. 27: Introspective: A Reckoning of the Soul.
▪ Oct. 16-Feb. 27: Chire Regans (VantaBlack) solo exhibition
▪ Oct. 16-Feb. 27: T. Eliott Mansa solo exhibition.
▪ March 12-May 15: C(h)oral Stories and Collective Actions.
ArtServe: 1350 East Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org:
▪ Through Oct. 23: Stories From Within, LGBTQ art exhibit.
▪ Nov. 10-Dec. 28: ArtBravo / Beyond the Wash.
▪ Jan. 20-Feb. 19: Su·i ge·ne·ris: Exploration of Identity.
▪ March 10-April 22: Wetlands: Artistic Interventions in the Everglades Environmental Crisis.
▪ May 12-June 18: Art of Fashion.
Broward Art Guild: 3280 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-537-3370; browardartguild.org:
▪ Through Sept. 23: For the Birds exhibit.
▪ Sept. 29-Oct. 29: Think Pink exhibit.
▪ Oct. 5-29: 71st Anniversary exhibit.
▪ Nov. 3-19: Fall Fiesta Salon exhibit.
▪ Youth Art Competition and Exhibit.
▪ Nov. 24-Dec. 17: “Small Works” exhibit.
Coral Springs Museum of Art: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-340-5000; coralspringsmuseum.org:
▪ Through Oct. 16: Color + Light + Space.
▪ Through Nov. 15: Florida Watercolor Society.
The Frank: Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120; thefrankgallery.org:
▪ Through Sept. 25: Warp & Weft: Illuminating Seams of Cultural and Conceptual Articulation.
▪ Oct. 21-Jan. 23: On the Samara’s Wing: Ethnobotanical Negotiations of Cultural Space.
▪ Oct. 21-Jan. 23: Alma Leiva @ The Third Space.
▪ Oct. 21-Jan. 23: Love Soulèy @ The Aisles.
History Fort Lauderdale: 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; historyfortlauderdale.org:
▪ Through Sept. 26: The Art of Tim Forman: Florida Everglades.
▪ Oct. 3-Nov. 2: Ofrendas and Florida Day of the Dead Celebration; Inspiración Frida: oil on canvas by Heather Calderon.
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale: 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org:
▪ Beyond the O.K. Corral: David Levinthal, Wilson Tang and YumeGo (augmented reality exhibition).
▪ Nov. 21-Feb. 13: Jared McGriff: Where We Are You.
▪ Nov. 21-Feb. 13: Margarita Cano.
▪ Nov. 21-TBA: Photographing the Fantastic.
▪ Nov. 2-Feb. 13: The Art of Assemblage.
▪ Feb. 27-Sept. 25: Keith Haring and Pierre Alechinsky.
▪ April 3-Oct. 23: Lux et Veritas.
PALM BEACH MUSEUMS AND INSTITUTIONS
Boca Raton Museum of Art: 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org:
▪ Oct. 16-March 6: Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru.
▪ Nov. 10-Feb. 15: Art on BRiC Wall, juried art exhibition.
▪ April 20-Jan. 22, 2023: The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop.
▪ April 20-Aug. 21: Bonnie Lautenberg: Hollywood Meets Art History.
Cornell Museum of Art at Delray Beach Center for the Arts: 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922; cornellartmuseum.org:
▪ Through Sept. 30: Culture Keepers.
▪ Through Jan. 2: Fuller Estate Glass collection on view.
Levis JCC Sandler Center: 21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton. 561-558-2520; levisjcc.org/culture:
▪ Through Jan. 7: My Quest For A Silver Lining: Painting During the Pandemic, by Adeline Wiener.
Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: 4000 Morikami Park Rd., Delray Beach; 561-495-0233 or morikami.org.
▪ Through March 27: Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science, by Japanese scientist and artist Iwasaki Tsuneo.
Norton Museum of Art: 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196, norton.org:
▪ Through Oct. 3: For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women.
▪ Through Oct. 3: Afterschool Arts Annual Exhibition: Magic of Flight.
▪ Through Nov. 7: Chaim Gross: Bodies in Motion.
▪ Through Nov. 7: Dynamic, Squalid, Splendid: Themes of the City.
▪ Through Dec. 5: Frida and Me.
▪ Through June 25, 2023: Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida, Beaching the Boat (Afternoon Light).
▪ Oct. 1-Jan. 23: The Other Half of the Sky: Twentieth Century Chinese Women Painters.
▪ Oct. 23-Feb. 6: Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.
▪ Nov. 19-March 6: Saul Steinberg: A Writer Who Draws.
Palm Beach Photographic Centre: 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600; workshop.org:
▪ Through Oct. 30: 25th Annual Members’ Show, a juried exhibition.
