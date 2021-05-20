Superblue Miami experiential art center set to open May 20 - finally

Superblue Miami, the new private space for immersive art in Allapattah, has finally opened its doors.

Originally set to open last month, the 50,000-square-foot space opened May 20 with seven works.

Four of them come from Japan-based collective TeamLab, comprised of some 700 artists, designers, engineers and programmers under the direction of Toshiyuki Inoko. A team of 10 spent several months installing interactive video projections and soundtracks playing on the themes of birth, death and renewal. They include a first-of-its kind “living sculpture” cloud room that infuses soap bubbles with the energy of airflow that causes them to form and reform around visitors.

A second space is dedicated to “AKHU,” in which light sculptor James Turrell plays with human perception through a series of shifting hues.

Yet another suite of rooms is dedicate to Es Devlin’s multilevel mirrored maze, “The Forrest of Us.” Tip: Wander through the entire maze; there are secrets to be discovered here (and yes, they’re good ones.) Tickets are available at superblue.com/miami/ and cost $36 for adults; the cloud room requires a $10 surcharge.

For experiential art, this spring is prime time in Miami. Just opened at the Arsht Center (arshtcenter.org) is “Lasting Impressions,” a one-hour 3D digital journey through 100 Impressionist artworks; it runs through June 16 with tickets prices from $55. Also just opened at Artechouse in Miami Beach (artechouse.com) is “Ase: Afro Frequencies,” a collaboration with London-based surrealist Vince Fraser; open through Nov. 7 with adult tickets from $24.

Last month, “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” opened last month at the Ice Palace in downtown Miami; it is slated to run through July 11 with adult tickets starting at $37.

Of course, in Miami, experiential art isn’t new — think Christo’s “Surrounded Islands.” The concept will get a true Miami twist in December, when the first phase of the seven-mile underwater ReefLine opens off Miami Beach just in time for Art Basel.

As for Superblue’s month-long opening delay, co-founder and chief executive Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst said via email, As an entirely new kind of arts venue, and one that presents very ambitious and complex installations, it’s taken time to make sure that every aspect of our spaces, the installations, and experience are completely up to the standards of our artists, the city, and community before opening our doors.”