Visual Arts A stroll through “Beyond Van Gogh:: An Immersive Experience” in Miami April 14, 2021 01:41 PM

"Beyond Van Gogh," which opens April 15 at Ice House Studios in Miami, uses projections to recreate the masterpieces of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, famous for "Sunflowers," "The Starry Night," a series of self-portraits, and more.