No Basel? No problem. Miami’s private art collections are putting on quite a show.

Yayoi Kusama’s 1966 “Narcissus Garden,” consisting of 700 mirrored stainless-steel spheres, is on display at the Rubell Museum. Courtesy of Rubell Museum

With a stunning Yayoi Kusama installation and a broad range of contemporary paintings, installations, video and photography on view, Miami’s renowned private collection showcases are hardly stinting in their offerings for Art Week, Art Basel or no Art Basel.

The Rubell Museum, the Allapattah successor to the Rubell Family Collection, is marking its first anniversary with five new exhibits, in addition to some familiar standards. Kusama’s 1966 “Narcissus Garden,” consisting of 700 mirrored stainless-steel spheres in which viewers can contemplate their own image in multiples, fills the museum’s long central spine.

Among the other new exhibits is a survey of paintings from the family collection by Miamian Hernan Bas, and eight new paintings made on site by Genesis Tramaine, the 2020 Knight Foundation artist-in-residence at the Rubell.

“We love to surprise and delight. Even if Art Basel is not here in the flesh, its presence is felt. We are engaged as though Basel is here,” museum co-founder Mera Rubell said.

The Rubell Museum is at 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami. Hours are Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for those over 65, and $10 for students and children.

The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse in Wynwood features extended hours for the week with new exhibits, guided tours and morning coffee. New on view are paintings, installations and video from artists such as Doug Aitken, John Armleder, Peter Belyi, Peter Coffin and Kota Ezawa.

An exhibition of 213 works of vintage and contemporary photography from the collection’s archive will be hung salon-style to fill a renovated storage area, The photos include work by Thomas Struth, Nina Katchadorian, Hank Willis Thomas, Alec Soth, Stan Douglas, Carrie Mae Weems and others.

The Margulies Collection is at 591 NW 27th St., Miami. Art Week hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with complimentary morning coffee on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Guided tours require reservations. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for out-of-state students and free for Florida students.

The De la Cruz Collection in the Miami Design District will show a special exhibit that explores hopeful possibility in the face of contemporary issues. “A Possible Horizon” is inspired by a line in a letter from Cuban-American artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres to collection founders Carlos and Rosa de la Cruz. The wide-ranging show includes paintings, installations and video works by Gonzalez-Torres, Bas, Mark Bradford, Salvador Dali, Ana Mendieta, Dana Schutz and many others.

The De la Cruz Collection is at 23 NE 41st St., in the Miami Design District. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is free, but registration is required before entering.

El Espacio 23 is showcasing more than 100 works by African and African Disapora artists in “Witness: Afro Perspectives from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection.” The exhibition explores themes of spirituality, history, confrontation, transformation and migration. While the show includes artists well known to Miami audiences — including Lorna Simpson, William Kentridge, Jose Bedia and Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons — most will be unfamiliar. Allow yourself plenty of time; there’s a lot to discover.

El Espacio 23 is located in Allapattah at 2270 NW 23rd St. It is open from Nov. 30, with timed entry and limited capacity. Call 786-460-4790. Open by appointment 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 6; Thursday through Saturday beginning Dec. 10.

Jane Wooldridge contributed to this report.