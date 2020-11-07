Immersive art space Superblue is delaying its Miami debut til spring. Blame COVID rates

Courtesy Es Devlin Studio and Superblue.

Rising COVID rates have dealt another blow to Miami’s December art festivities.

Superblue, the new immersive art space opening in Allapattah, has pushed by its planned December opening to early spring, according to a spokesman. Florida’s recent uptick in coronavirus cases is to blame.

When it does open, art enthusiasts with timed tickets still will be able to see its originally planned debut show, “Every Wall Is a Door,” featuring large-scale installations by light artist James Turrell, tech collaborative teamLab and Es Devlin, known for her performative sculptures. The 50,000-square-foot space is located across the street from the Rubell Museum.

Miami is the first of a planned series of global spaces, created by executives of the New York-based Pace Gallery and supported by Emerson Collective, a social change engine founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.