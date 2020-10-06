New Miami immersive art space Superblue has an opening date. And yes, it’s in December

Courtesy of Pace Gallery

Superblue, the new Allapattah space dedicated to immersive art, will open Dec. 22, bringing cheer to a month usually marked by international art fairs.

Its initial show, “Every Wall Is a Door,” will feature large-scale installations by light artist James Turrell, tech collaborative teamLab and Es Devlin, known for her performative sculptures.

“Each of these artists provokes us to see our relationship to the world and each other in completely new ways,” said Superblue Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst.

Miami is the first of a planned series of global spaces, created by executives of the New York-based Pace Gallery and supported by Emerson Collective, a social change engine founded by Laurene Powell Jobs. It is located in 50,000-square-foot former warehouse, with 30,000 square feet of exhibition space and a 5,000-square-foot gathering space for talks and events. It is located across the street from the Rubell Museum.

The physical set-up — with timed tickets, single-direction flow and capacity controls — is designed to protect the visitor experience and ensure social distancing, said organizers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tickets will start at $30; superblue.com.

The opening installations are:

▪ Es Devlin: “Forest of Us” uses video, mirrored surfaces, and other sculptural elements in a maze that resembles the human respiratory system in a performative sculpture that links nature and climate change with human well-being. It was created for Miami Superblue.

▪ teamLab: “Between Life and Non-Life” combines new and recent projects by teamLab in a journey through living and non-living states of being. Many works shifts as the audience interacts with them, provided unique visual effects.

▪ James Turrell: “Ganzfeld” immerses visitors in lighting that dissolves, shifting the viewer’s depth perception.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Superblue originally was expected to open during Miami Art Week. The international fairs that usually occur during the first week in December have been canceled for 2020, but local institutions still are planning events, though many will be virtual.