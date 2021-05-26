What happens when 2 Miami lawyers join ‘Mr. Wonderful’ on a new TV show? We’ll see soon

Ada Pozo, Kevin O’Leary and Katie Phang, from left, will be judges on CNBC’s new show Money Court. CNBC

Miami attorney Katie Phang is a frequent legal contributor for NBC and MSNBC.

Ada Pozo, a Miami immigration attorney and former Miami-Dade County court judge, hosted a Sirius XM radio show and has appeared as a legal analyst on shows including ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

What do they have in common besides the law?

The two will join Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary — who is also known as Mr. Wonderful — as judges on “Money Court,” a new CNBC prime-time show that aims at solving financial disputes. The show, which will have six episodes, will be aired at 10 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Aug. 11, according to CNBC.

“If you are in a money dispute, I want to help you resolve it,” O’Leary said in a CNBC video. “Are you at odds with someone over financial matters — a business partner, a friend, even your spouse — fighting over a loan, an inheritance, a business strategy, maybe a handshake deal gone south, let me be your bridge from conflict to peace.”

O’Leary promises “true financial justice for all.”

Phang, who was born in Miami, graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, earned a political science degree from Yale and then graduated from the University of Miami with a law degree.

In addition to being a partner in Phang Feldman, Phang has also appeared on several shows including a recent spot on MSNBC discussing the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted of killing George Floyd.

️ Excited to announce my new show, #MoneyCourt, with @kevinolearytv and @AdaPozo on @CNBCPrimeTV that premieres August 11 at 10 pm ET! https://t.co/vHxWTbF3r4 — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) May 24, 2021

Throughout her career, Pozo has presided over thousands of civil and criminal cases, according to her bio. Pozo, who also received a law degree from the University of Miami, has spent the last decade concentrating on immigration law.