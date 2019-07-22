Will this ‘Bachelorette’ star get the final rose? Right now, he needs a good lawyer

It’s down to the wire on “The Bachelorette.”

If the star, Hannah Brown, ends up giving contestant Tyler Cameron the final rose on the July 28 finale, she has to know her guy has some legal trouble ahead.

According to Palm Beach County court records, the 26-year-old model has had some recent driving issues.

The Florida resident is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 for a pre-trial hearing in Palm Beach Gardens regarding his involvement in a crash back in his hometown of Jupiter on May 21, after filming of the ABC reality show wrapped.

His Ford truck allegedly hit the back of a stopped car on North Alternate A1A, records show.

Cameron was slapped with a traffic citation of $166 for careless driving.

Because he did not pay his fine within the legal time limit of 30 days, his license was revoked until July 16.

Cameron pleaded not guilty and paid the ticket, plus an additional late fee of $23.

That’s not all: Just one week before the accident, the reality star was cited for speeding and was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $106 in court costs.

Just a thought: Maybe Brown should be in the driver’s seat on their next date?