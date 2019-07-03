Is Univision exploring a sale? Doral-based company worth billions, 2017 report says

Univision Communications Inc. headquarters in Doral, Florida.

Doral-based Spanish-language media company Univision Communications Inc. is considering a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Sources told the Journal that Univision hired Morgan Stanley and investment bank LionTree to determine its options. The company has been privately held since 2006.

The last several years have been marked with changes for the company. In 2017, Univision faced widespread layoffs of more than 200 employees and an exodus of several executives under its new CEO, Vincent Sadusky. The company also canceled an initial public offering that had been years in the works. This year, Univision sold Gizmodo Media Group, a host of English-language sites that included The AV Club, Jezebel, The Root, and The Onion, to a private-equity firm based in Boston.

According to the Journal, Univision passed on an offer from media mogul John Malone to buy the company in 2017. At that time, the company was valued between $13.5 billion and $15 billion, the Journal reported.