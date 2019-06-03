Local TV news anchor Todd Tongen found dead at age 56

Todd Tongen WPLG Channel 10

WPLG-Channel 10 announced Monday the death of news anchor Todd Tongen, an on-air presence since 1989. Tongen was 56.

Tongen most recently worked the weekend anchor desk with Neki Mohan, but he missed Sunday’s broadcast. In a story on its website, the station said his wife, Karen Tongen, who was out of town, couldn’t reach him. A request of a friend to check on him led to police finding him.

The station said it didn’t know a cause of death.

Thank you @toddtongen for sharing your amazing talent, your gift with so many. Your kindness, advice, and words of encouragement have meant more to me than you know. We miss you so much Todd. You were a real one. A legend. GOAT. We love you pic.twitter.com/2zU607SW3Y — Alex Finnie (@alexfinnieWPLG) June 3, 2019

After beginning his career in his native Minnesota, Tongen worked in Grand Junction, Colorado ,and Little Rock, Arkansas before coming to South Florida in 1989. Originally, Tongen reported the weather and his station biography claims he’s proudest professionally for his Hurricane Andrew coverage. He also became known for his “10 Taxi” features in which he drove celebrities around in a 1967 Checker cab.

Before defending his 2016 title at the 2017 Jamaican Jerk Festival’s Publix Celebrity Quick Fire Challenge, he joked to the Miami Herald, “ Ever since moving to South Florida....I’ve had a love affair with Caribbean music, culture, and of course, the food. So I’ve been told that I am officially a ‘Jamaica-sotan’!”

I’m so glad this is a memory I have w/Todd. First met him as an intern nearly 10 yrs ago. Later, I was his producer. Then, I hit the streets reporting, just like I learned from him. Then sat alongside him at the desk a couple days. So encouraging. I’ll never forget you, Todd. ️ pic.twitter.com/BdWsa88Ilw — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) June 3, 2019

He had bit parts in four movies from 1988 through 1990 and had a cameo on the sitcom “Just Shoot Me.”

In adition to his wife, Tongen is survived by sons Tyler Tongen and Ryker Tongen.