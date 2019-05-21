After cancer treatment, WSVN’s Phil Ferro has a forecast. ‘I’m returning to work!’

A familiar voice for South Florida weather will be returning to the airwaves after a five-month absence.

Phil Ferro, WSVN-Channel 7’s chief meteorologist, will be returning to the station after being diagnosed with cancer in January. He has been with the station since 2005.

Ferro said in a Facebook post this week that the cancer was in his throat and close to his vocal cords. He went through dozens of tests and radiation therapy.

“I’m returning to work!” he said on Twitter. “I want to thank all of you who sent me e-mails and letters, phone messages, texted me, posted well wishes on my social media sites, during my absence. They all lifted me when I needed a pick me up.”

He also said that he will be doing behind-the-camera work for the rest of the month before slowly moving back on the air by June.

A few hours after he announced his return on Facebook, Vivian Gonzalez, the station’s early morning meteorologist, said Ferro is family to her and that South Florida is lucky to have him.

“God heard our prayers,” she said.

God heard our @PhilFerro7 is returning to work. I have such respect towards him because not only has he been such an instrumental part in helping me grow professionally, he’s family. During this time, he’s kept leading us & why South FL is so lucky to have #ThePhilFactor @wsvn pic.twitter.com/M7NRPqWpZz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2019