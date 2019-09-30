Sewage, ice machine mold and more Aventura Mall places among restaurant inspection fails

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

We don’t know what’s going on at Aventura Mall, but for the second time this month, two eateries made our Sick and Shut Down List of restaurants closed by failing inspection.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. If you want to report a restaurant, don’t email us, click here and report them. We don’t choose who gets inspected or how strictly. We report without passion or prejudice, but with heavy humor seasoning.

In alphabetical order.

Cvi.Che 105, Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura: Spurred by a complaint, an inspector showed up to this Aventura Mall restaurant Tuesday and found “approximately 20 live flies at the sushi bar wall, located at the front line area.”

That was enough for a shut down. Cvi.Che was back open after a re-check on Wednesday.

Fire Foods, 701 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach: There’s never a good day for a sewage backup. But you’re on the bad side of the universe’s timing when that day also happens to be random inspection day.

“Sewage/wastewater backing up under the three-compartment sink in the back of the house area and bathroom. Bathroom is closed to the public at time of inspection,” the inspector wrote. “Sewage is isolated under three-compartment sink...When toilet is flushed sewage backs up under three-compartment sink.”

And in a restaurant with this problem, there wasn’t any soap at the handwashing sink in the back.

Fire burned again after passing Tuesday’s re-inspection.

Hoagie Bear Subs, 26855 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami-Dade: The inspector spotted six live roaches, three on a wall behind a prep table and two under a knife by the three-compartment sink. There also was a dead roach on a shelf over the three-compartment sink.

Want some icy mold in that drink? “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance” inside the front counter ice machine.

The front counter and prep area’s reach-in coolers were “soiled with accumulation of food residue” and had “shelves soiled with food debris” and soiled gaskets. The front counter’s reach in cooler gasket was torn. Another reach-in had standing water.

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in a bathroom, locker room or mechanical room.” Something the inspector called a “tomato diner” was stored in the bathroom. We’re not sure what that is, but we’re sure we agree it shouldn’t be stored in the bathroom.

Hoagie Bear cleared up its boo-boos for Friday’s re-inspection.

Rosetta Bakery, Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura: As was the case in Cvi.Che, the flies have it in this Aventura Mall restaurant.

“Observed 25-plus live flies flying around the pastries located at the front line, also observed 8-plus live flies at the dishwasher area.”

This place also didn’t have a probe thermometer to measure the temperature of the food. Did the owners need mall GPS to find Macy’s or Bloomingdale’s?

Rosetta was back open after passing Wednesday’s re-inspection.