Dancers are ready for audiences. Here are the performances you can’t miss this season

Manuel Liñàn Flamenco performs at the Arsht on April 21.

After a year rehearsing in kitchens and streaming performances online, many South Florida dance companies plan to return for live, in-person performances for the 2021-2022 season.

Here are our picks for Best Bets.

Sequel

Bistoury Physical Theatre presents the sequel to its work ‘The Commune.’ Alexey Taran

Bistoury Physical Theatre melds dance, performance art, video and theater in the sequel to their haunting 2020 work, “The Commune” with “Chapter 2: The Anarchist.”

▪ “The Commune Chapter 2: The Anarchist,” Oct. 7-8, Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre; www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.

Operation Birdsong

brigid baker wholeproject presents ‘Operation Birdsong’ at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box Theatre. Justin Trieger

brigid baker wholeproject presents “Operation Birdsong,” Expect a consciousness-shifting program charged with ecological themes delivered through visually stunning dance, costuming, videos and staging.

▪“Operation Birdsong,” Nov. 11-14, Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box Theatre; www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.

Sampler

Dance Now! performs a showcase of season highlights in ‘The Daniel Day Lewis Dance Sampler.’ Simon Soong

Now in its tenth season, Dance NOW! Miami presents “The Daniel Day Lewis Dance Sampler.” The Sampler is a chance to watch one of South Florida’s most innovative dance companies present season highlights.

▪ “The Daniel Day Lewis Dance Sampler,” Oct. 29, Duncan Theatre and Oct. 30-31, New World School of the Arts; www.dancenowmiami.org.

Homage to Miami

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami debuts several new works this season. Simon Soong

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami presents the long-anticipated world premiere of choreographer Kevin Jenkins’ homage to Miami, “DECO: Danzón of Eclectic Cultural Origin.” The evening program also includes two additional world premieres — “Landscapes” by South Florida choreographer Donna Murray and “Preludes” by Miami City Ballet dancer, Ariel Rose, set to music by Grammy-nominated and Billboard Award-winning composer, Jorge Mejia.

▪ “DECO: Danzón of Eclectic Cultural Origin,” Nov. 13, South Miami-Dade Cultural Center; smdcac.org.

Dance NOW!

Dance NOW! Miami revives classics of early 20th century choreographer, Isadora Duncan. Works include “Ave Maria, the Harp Etude” (set to Chopin) and excerpts from “Impressions of Revolutionary Russia” including “Dubinushka” and “Varshavianka.” These are gorgeous, socially meaningful works presented by a group of close-knit dancers.





▪Dance NOW!, Dec. 11, Miami Theatre Center; www.dancenowmiami.org.

Peter London Global Dance

Peter London Global Dance celebrates 10 years as one of Miami’s leading multicultural, contemporary dance companies. The company premieres works crafted at the height of the pandemic that present themes like homelessness, the closing of public spaces and resource scarcity.

▪ Peter London Global Dance, Dec. 28-31, Arsht Center; www.arshtcenter.org.

Swan Lake

Miami City Ballet stages the U.S. premiere of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s 2016 reconstruction of ‘Swan Lake.’ Gary James

Miami City Ballet stages the U.S. premiere of choreographer and American Ballet Theatre artist in residence, Alexei Ratmansky’s 2016 reconstruction of the original 1895 production of “Swan Lake” by Mariinsky Theater choreographers, Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. Ratmansky’s remake hones in on the human relationships that propel this drama of tragic love, which even includes a new, more “personable” take on the “black Swan” ballerina.

▪“Swan Lake,” Feb. 11-13, Arsht Center; Feb. 19-20, Kravis Center; Feb. 26-27, Broward Center; www.miamicityballet.org

Coppelia

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida brings ‘Coppelia’ to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and the Broward Center this season. Patricias Photography

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida performs Arthur Saint-Leon’s 1870 story-ballet, “Coppelia,” an escape into the 19th century obsession with lifelike machines and an automated girl-puppet so lifelike people crush on her.

▪“Coppelia,” March 5-6, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; www.aventuracenter.org and March 13, Broward Center; or www.browardcenter.org

T.W.I.S.T.

Adele Myers and Dancers have been doing a residency at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

Adele Myers and Dancers — a relative newcomer to the South Florida scene — combines theatricality, athleticism and dance in often tongue in cheek choreography that reflects on the struggles of women. The group will perform “T.W.I.S.T. (These Women in Space and Time)” and other selections from the company’s repertoire. Audiences should expect to play a part in this show.

▪ “T.W.I.S.T. (These Women in Space and Time),” April 8 -11, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Lab Theater; https://smdcac.org/content/all-events

All male flamenco

Manuel Liñàn Flamenco performs at the Arsht on April 21. David Mudarra

Manuel Liñán and his all-male dance company return to Miami for an out of the box approach to this traditional dance with, “Viva!” — a new show that explores gender identity through characterizations inspired by the flamenco woman.

▪ “Viva!” April 21, Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House, www.arshtcenter.org