Where can you find great dance performances in South Florida? Here is your guide

Dance NOW! Miami: Dancers, from left, Quilvio Rodriguez, Cristiane Silva and Dariel Milan.

VENUES

MIAMI-DADE

Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722, www.arshtcenter.org

Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. 305-237-3010, www.miamigov.com/LHCC/Home

MDC Wolfson Campus: 500 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. (305) 237-3000, https://www.mdc.edu/wolfson

Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 West Flagler, Miami, 305-237-3582. https://www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org

Miami Design District: 140 NE 39th St., Miami. 305-722-7100, www.www.miamidesigndistrict.ne

Miami Theater Center: 9806 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550, www.mtcmiami.org

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. 305-237-3010, www.liveartsmiami.org

North Beach Bandshell: 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-237-3010, www.northbeachbandshell.com

New World Center: 500 17th St., Miami Beach. 305-680-5866, www.nws.edu/new-world-center

New World Dance Theater: 25 NE 2nd St., 8th Floor, Miami. 305-237-3582, www.nwsa.mdc.edu

New World School of the Arts: 25 NE 2nd St., Miami. 305-237-3135, www.nwsa.mdc.edu

Perez Art Museum Miami: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-375-3000, www.pamm.org

The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse: 404 NW 26th St., Miami 33127. 305-576-4350, www.miamilightproject.com

BROWARD

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura. 305-237-3582, www.nwsa.mdc.edu

Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, www.browardcenter.org

Parker Playhouse: 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, www.parkerplayhouse.com

Nova Southeastern University: 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-262-8025, www.nova.edu/arts

PALM BEACH

Duncan Theater: 4200 South Congress Ave. #AU, Lake Worth. 561-868-3309

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, www.kravis.org

PERFORMANCES

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

December 28-31: World Premiere: Touch & Rain On Me presented by Peter London Global Dance Company

Feb 11-13: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet

April 1-3: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet

May 6-8: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

October 9: Neoclassical & Contemporary Ballets Unbroken | Viva Espana | Contemporary Program presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

November 5: New World Dance Ensemble

December 10-12: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and the City of Aventura

March 5-7: Issaev’s “Coppelia” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

April 16: The Spring Ballet Gala presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (AMATURO THEATER)

October 3: Neoclassical & Contemporary Ballets Unbroken | Viva Espana | Contemporary Program presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

December 10-12: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” presented by the Miami City Ballet

Feb 26-27: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet

March 13: Issaev’s “Coppelia” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

April 23-24: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet

April 24: The Spring Ballet Gala presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

May 21-22: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet

DUNCAN THEATER

October 29: 11th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler presented by Miami Dance Future

KRAVIS CENTER

Feb 19-20: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet

March 18-20: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet

April 29-May1: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet

LITTLE HAITI CULTURAL CENTER

May 6-7: Live Arts Miami presents Leyla McCalla: Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever

MDC WOLFSON CAMPUS

December 9-11: Live Arts Miami and Juraj Kojs present Where Home Is (Building 7, Parking Lot 1)

March 31 - April 17: Live Arts Miami and Natasha Tsakos present CARABOOM - a carshow production

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM

October 2: Miami-Dade County Auditorium in collaboration with FUNDarte present the ZunZún Children’s Fest

November 6-7: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and FUNDarte present “FLAMENCOS: De Paso” by Casa Patas Foundation

November 11-14: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and brigid baker wholeproject in collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio present “Operation Birdsong”

December 4: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

January 14: Hiplet Ballerinas presented by Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami

April 28-30: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and brigid baker wholeproject in collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio present a new work

May 5-6: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and FUNDarte present “Sadonna”

May 21-22: “FlamenGO 2022” presented by Miami-Dade County Auditorium in collaboration with Centro Cultural Español Miami

August 20-21: “Callejón Flamenco” presented by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

October 23: OTOÑO by Beláxis Buil

MIAMI THEATER CENTER

December 11: Program 1 - Dances for the Holiday Season featuring the work of Isadora Duncan presented by Dance NOW! Miami

April 2: Program 2 - featuring Anusim, What is Hidden is Never lost with Dança Em Diálogos from Portugal presented by Dance NOW! Miami

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART NORTH MIAMI

October 6-9: CURRENTS by Hattie Mae Williams presented by Live Arts Miami

NEW WORLD DANCE THEATER

October 30-31: FDEO & Dancenow! Miami

November 19-20: Autumn Dances presented by the New World Dance Ensemble

December 10-11: Dancemakers: New Works

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

October 30/31: 11th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler presented by Miami Dance Future

NORTH BEACH BANDSHELL

October 10: Miami Beach Night Stars presented by Peter London Global Dance Company

November 14: Fall for Dance NOW! Presented by Dance NOW! Miami

PARKER PLAYHOUSE

December 17-19: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Nov. 5-6: DanceWorks

PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI

October 7: Miami DanceMakers

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

November 13: World Premieres presented by Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

December 3-4: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

March 26: Swing Out presented by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance ProjectNew England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project

April 8: Adele Myers and Dancers presented by South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

April 30: Doug Varone and Dancers presented by South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

THE LIGHT BOX AT GOLDMAN WAREHOUSE

October 1-9: Here & Now: 2021 presented by Miami Light Project

January 19-29: ScreenDance Miami Festival 2022

April 4-9: Leone Garcia - Corporeal Decorum presented by Miami Light Project

May 12-14: Here & Now: 2022 presented by Miami Light Project

COMPANIES

ADELE MYERS AND DANCERS, www.adelemyersanddancers.com

April 8-11: “T.W.I.S.T. (These Women in Space and Time)” and other selections from the company’s repertoire.

DANCE NOW! MIAMI, www.dancenowmiami.org

November 14: Fall for Dance NOW! (North Beach Bandshell)

December 11: Program 1 - Dances for the Holiday Season featuring the work of Isadora Duncan (Miami Theater Center)

April 2: Program 2 - featuring Anusim, What is Hidden is Never lost with Dança Em Diálogos from Portugal (Miami Theater Center)

DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE OF MIAMI, www.dimensionsdancemia.com

November 13: Program I: World Premieres (South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center)

MIAMI CITY BALLET, www.miamicityballet.org, 305-929-7010

October 14-31: Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Online Premier)

December 10-12: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Broward Center)

December 16-19, 21-24, 26: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Arsht Center)

December 29-30: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Kravis Center)

Feb 11-13: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Arsht Center)

Feb 19-20: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Kravis Center)

Feb 26-27: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Broward Center)

March 18-20: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Kravis Center)

April 1-3: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Arsht Center)

April 23-24: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Broward Center)

April 29-May1: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Kravis Center)

May 6-8: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Arsht Center)

May 21-22: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Broward Center)

PETER LONDON GLOBAL DANCE COMPANY, www.plgdc.org

October 10: Miami Beach Night Stars (North Beach Bandshell)

December 28-31: World Premier: Touch & Rain on Me (Arsht Center)