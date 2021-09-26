Performing Arts
Where can you find great dance performances in South Florida? Here is your guide
VENUES
MIAMI-DADE
Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722, www.arshtcenter.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. 305-237-3010, www.miamigov.com/LHCC/Home
MDC Wolfson Campus: 500 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. (305) 237-3000, https://www.mdc.edu/wolfson
Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 West Flagler, Miami, 305-237-3582. https://www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org
Miami Design District: 140 NE 39th St., Miami. 305-722-7100, www.www.miamidesigndistrict.ne
Miami Theater Center: 9806 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550, www.mtcmiami.org
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. 305-237-3010, www.liveartsmiami.org
North Beach Bandshell: 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-237-3010, www.northbeachbandshell.com
New World Center: 500 17th St., Miami Beach. 305-680-5866, www.nws.edu/new-world-center
New World Dance Theater: 25 NE 2nd St., 8th Floor, Miami. 305-237-3582, www.nwsa.mdc.edu
New World School of the Arts: 25 NE 2nd St., Miami. 305-237-3135, www.nwsa.mdc.edu
Perez Art Museum Miami: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-375-3000, www.pamm.org
The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse: 404 NW 26th St., Miami 33127. 305-576-4350, www.miamilightproject.com
BROWARD
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura. 305-237-3582, www.nwsa.mdc.edu
Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, www.browardcenter.org
Parker Playhouse: 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, www.parkerplayhouse.com
Nova Southeastern University: 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-262-8025, www.nova.edu/arts
PALM BEACH
Duncan Theater: 4200 South Congress Ave. #AU, Lake Worth. 561-868-3309
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, www.kravis.org
PERFORMANCES
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
December 28-31: World Premiere: Touch & Rain On Me presented by Peter London Global Dance Company
Feb 11-13: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet
April 1-3: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet
May 6-8: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet
AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER
October 9: Neoclassical & Contemporary Ballets Unbroken | Viva Espana | Contemporary Program presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
November 5: New World Dance Ensemble
December 10-12: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and the City of Aventura
March 5-7: Issaev’s “Coppelia” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
April 16: The Spring Ballet Gala presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (AMATURO THEATER)
October 3: Neoclassical & Contemporary Ballets Unbroken | Viva Espana | Contemporary Program presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
December 10-12: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” presented by the Miami City Ballet
Feb 26-27: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet
March 13: Issaev’s “Coppelia” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
April 23-24: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet
April 24: The Spring Ballet Gala presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
May 21-22: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet
DUNCAN THEATER
October 29: 11th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler presented by Miami Dance Future
KRAVIS CENTER
Feb 19-20: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” presented by the Miami City Ballet
March 18-20: Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented by the Miami City Ballet
April 29-May1: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” presented by the Miami City Ballet
LITTLE HAITI CULTURAL CENTER
May 6-7: Live Arts Miami presents Leyla McCalla: Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever
MDC WOLFSON CAMPUS
December 9-11: Live Arts Miami and Juraj Kojs present Where Home Is (Building 7, Parking Lot 1)
March 31 - April 17: Live Arts Miami and Natasha Tsakos present CARABOOM - a carshow production
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM
October 2: Miami-Dade County Auditorium in collaboration with FUNDarte present the ZunZún Children’s Fest
November 6-7: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and FUNDarte present “FLAMENCOS: De Paso” by Casa Patas Foundation
November 11-14: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and brigid baker wholeproject in collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio present “Operation Birdsong”
December 4: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
January 14: Hiplet Ballerinas presented by Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami
April 28-30: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and brigid baker wholeproject in collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio present a new work
May 5-6: Miami-Dade County Auditorium and FUNDarte present “Sadonna”
May 21-22: “FlamenGO 2022” presented by Miami-Dade County Auditorium in collaboration with Centro Cultural Español Miami
August 20-21: “Callejón Flamenco” presented by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa
MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT
October 23: OTOÑO by Beláxis Buil
MIAMI THEATER CENTER
December 11: Program 1 - Dances for the Holiday Season featuring the work of Isadora Duncan presented by Dance NOW! Miami
April 2: Program 2 - featuring Anusim, What is Hidden is Never lost with Dança Em Diálogos from Portugal presented by Dance NOW! Miami
MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART NORTH MIAMI
October 6-9: CURRENTS by Hattie Mae Williams presented by Live Arts Miami
NEW WORLD DANCE THEATER
October 30-31: FDEO & Dancenow! Miami
November 19-20: Autumn Dances presented by the New World Dance Ensemble
December 10-11: Dancemakers: New Works
NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS
October 30/31: 11th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler presented by Miami Dance Future
NORTH BEACH BANDSHELL
October 10: Miami Beach Night Stars presented by Peter London Global Dance Company
November 14: Fall for Dance NOW! Presented by Dance NOW! Miami
PARKER PLAYHOUSE
December 17-19: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Nov. 5-6: DanceWorks
PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI
October 7: Miami DanceMakers
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
November 13: World Premieres presented by Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami
December 3-4: Issaev’s “The Nutcracker” presented by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
March 26: Swing Out presented by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance ProjectNew England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project
April 8: Adele Myers and Dancers presented by South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
April 30: Doug Varone and Dancers presented by South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
THE LIGHT BOX AT GOLDMAN WAREHOUSE
October 1-9: Here & Now: 2021 presented by Miami Light Project
January 19-29: ScreenDance Miami Festival 2022
April 4-9: Leone Garcia - Corporeal Decorum presented by Miami Light Project
May 12-14: Here & Now: 2022 presented by Miami Light Project
COMPANIES
ADELE MYERS AND DANCERS, www.adelemyersanddancers.com
April 8-11: “T.W.I.S.T. (These Women in Space and Time)” and other selections from the company’s repertoire.
DANCE NOW! MIAMI, www.dancenowmiami.org
November 14: Fall for Dance NOW! (North Beach Bandshell)
December 11: Program 1 - Dances for the Holiday Season featuring the work of Isadora Duncan (Miami Theater Center)
April 2: Program 2 - featuring Anusim, What is Hidden is Never lost with Dança Em Diálogos from Portugal (Miami Theater Center)
DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE OF MIAMI, www.dimensionsdancemia.com
November 13: Program I: World Premieres (South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center)
MIAMI CITY BALLET, www.miamicityballet.org, 305-929-7010
October 14-31: Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Online Premier)
December 10-12: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Broward Center)
December 16-19, 21-24, 26: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Arsht Center)
December 29-30: Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” (Kravis Center)
Feb 11-13: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Arsht Center)
Feb 19-20: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Kravis Center)
Feb 26-27: Balanchine’s “Swan Lake” (Broward Center)
March 18-20: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Kravis Center)
April 1-3: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Arsht Center)
April 23-24: Balanchine’s “Jewels” (Broward Center)
April 29-May1: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Kravis Center)
May 6-8: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Arsht Center)
May 21-22: Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” (Broward Center)
PETER LONDON GLOBAL DANCE COMPANY, www.plgdc.org
October 10: Miami Beach Night Stars (North Beach Bandshell)
December 28-31: World Premier: Touch & Rain on Me (Arsht Center)
