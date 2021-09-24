Ana Navarro was bringing her dog on ‘The View’ to meet VP Harris. Then came COVID news

Ana Navarro with ChaCha.

In dramatic fashion that could only happen in the COVID era, “The View” co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were escorted off set while live on the air Friday morning.

Both women, who are fully vaccinated, tested positive and had to be removed from the stage.

“Ana and Sunny have to leave,” cohost Joy Behar explained to confused viewers. “And we’ll tell you why in a couple of minutes.”

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

It was a close call as the panel was about to bring on Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Shall I introduce the vice president?” Behar asked producers nervously. “No? OK, shall we dance? Let’s do a tap dance!”

After the break Behar explained: “No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’re going to be OK. Because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. You know, a lot of vaccines!”

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

Harris eventually emerged, but remotely from a different room at the NYC studio.

Behar and Harris touched on the situation briefly. The VP sent her best wishes and said how relieved she was that both were vaccinated as their cases could have been much worse.

Hours earlier, Navarro had posted a picture of her poodle ChaCha, decked out in pink and green bows to honor the colors of Harris’ Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority when attending Howard University. Navarro, a University of Miami alum, once said she’d like to be an honorary member of AKA.

This isn’t Navarro’s first brush with COVID: Her husband, political strategist Al Cardenas, tested positive last October and had to be hospitalized.

Miami Herald staff writer Michelle Marchante contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 2:22 PM.