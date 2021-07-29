Rapper Dess Dior gives fans update after being diagnosed with COVID after Rolling Loud

Dess Dior performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Diagnosis: COVID positive.

Dess Dior gave her fans unfortunate health news on Monday, after performing at Rolling Loud music fest over the weekend.

The 23-year-old singer had tweeted she was feeling poorly but did not initially think it was coronavirus.

The up-and-coming Savannah, Georgia, rapper (“F*cked Up,” “Bandz”) wrote, “I’m sick af (sad emoji) in soooooo much pain rn,” she tweeted Saturday, the day after her set.

Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who’s been in contact with me should go get tested asap. https://t.co/58rRj8DFhG — DESS (@1dessdior) July 27, 2021

Hours later: “Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who’s been in contact with me should go get tested asap.”

The open-air festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was postponed last year due to the pandemic. It was one of the first of its kind in United States to host a wall-to-wall crowd in 2021.

Attendees were not required to provide proof of vaccination; it’s unclear if talent was, either. Masks were not mandatory, “in accordance with local and state laws,” but they were encouraged. The RL website did say that “safety is of paramount concern.”

“We encourage all attendees to wear masks, as not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk of being infected with COVID-19.”

A pop-up testing site was set up on the grounds, and vaccines were offered as well.

“Proof of vaccinations are not required to entry, as in accordance with local and state laws,” said the website. “Vaccinations, however, are an effective way to fight the virus and are encouraged.”

On Dior’s Instagram stories Wednesday, she told followers how she was feeling from her bed and thanked them for their thoughts and prayers.

“So other than me being congested, I got pressure on my eyes a little bit, it’s not as bad as it was,” she said. “I’m not nauseous like I was. I couldn’t hold down anything. I’m starting to eat a little more. I did lose my taste [but] it could be worse. The best part about it, I’m not dying, I’m not on my death bed.”