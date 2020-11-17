Rapper Lil Wayne charged in Miami with possessing gun as a convicted felon

Celebrated rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon stemming from his holiday trip to Miami on a private plane last December, when authorities discovered the weapon during a search of the jet.

Wayne, who owns a home in Miami Beach, is expected to have his first appearance in federal court in Miami on Dec. 11. He was charged with one count and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

As a convicted felon involving a case more than a decade ago, Wayne wasn’t supposed to have a firearm on him during his travels to Miami last year. But investigators said the South Florida rapper, appearing high, admitted to owning a gold-plated pistol found in luggage during a search of a private jet just before Christmas of last year, according to state court records show.

He told Miami-Dade police and FBI agents that the gun had been given to him as a Father’s Day gift, according to a search warrant obtained in January of this year by the Miami Herald.

The record reveals more precise details surrounding last month’s search of a a private jet with Lil Wayne and his entourage on the afternoon of Dec. 23. Inside the rapper’s bag, the warrant shows, law enforcement agents reported finding the gun, along with bullets, suspected cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup often used to make a concoction called Purple Drank. Cops also found $25,938 in cash.

The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has not been charged with any drug-related offense, however. Federal authorities allowed Lil Wayne to leave after the search of his chartered plane. But he remained exposed to the new charge because the rapper had convicted in a weapons case over a decade ago in New York.

His attorney, Howard Srebnick, could not be immediately reached for comment about the new federal charge.

The Miami Herald first broke the story about the search of the luxury jet on Dec. 23. A week later, his attorney sent a “cease and desist” letter to the newspaper, saying descriptions of the bag’s contents were “false” and “defamatory.”

An anonymous tip led Miami-Dade police and FBI agents to board the Gulfstream V aircraft at Opa-locka Airport, which had just arrived from California. The plane’s pilot allowed officers to search the aircraft.

When they boarded, “it was readily apparent” that Lil Wayne “was under the influence of illicit narcotics based on his delayed speech and partially closed eyes,” according to the search warrant approved by a Miami-Dade state court judge. The warrant found probable cause for allegations of marijuana trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two police dogs searched the aircraft, which smelled of marijuana, according to investigators. When FBI agent Justin Carsten asked Lil Wayne about any weapons on board, the rapper replied “there is a gold-plated Glock firearm inside his book bag ... which was given to him as a Father’s Day gift,” the warrant said.

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this story.