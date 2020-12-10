Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

People

Little Haiti native rapper Zoey Dollaz shot on a causeway while leaving Miami Beach

Zoey Dollaz’s Instagram post from Tuesday, Dec. 8
Zoey Dollaz’s Instagram post from Tuesday, Dec. 8 Zoey Dollaz' Instagram account

A man took several shots to the leg just after midnight Thursday while on the Julia Tuttle Causeway leaving South Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Social media and various reports, including Miami Herald news partner CBS4, identify the shot man in the Mercedes as rapper Zoey Dollaz, a native of Miami’s Little Haiti area, born Elvis Millord

FHP said after being hit, the Mercedes driver managed a U-turn over the median and got back to 41st Street, where he found a Miami Beach police officer. He said he’d been coming from a private party and hadn’t had any problems before the silver SUV pulled up alongside him and someone began firing.

Dollaz was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Read Next
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

People

Packers play Lions in matchup of NFC North’s best and worst

December 10, 2020 12:52 PM

People

Miss. St. plays host to Dayton

December 10, 2020 12:31 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service