Little Haiti native rapper Zoey Dollaz shot on a causeway while leaving Miami Beach

Zoey Dollaz’s Instagram post from Tuesday, Dec. 8 Zoey Dollaz' Instagram account

A man took several shots to the leg just after midnight Thursday while on the Julia Tuttle Causeway leaving South Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Social media and various reports, including Miami Herald news partner CBS4, identify the shot man in the Mercedes as rapper Zoey Dollaz, a native of Miami’s Little Haiti area, born Elvis Millord

FHP said after being hit, the Mercedes driver managed a U-turn over the median and got back to 41st Street, where he found a Miami Beach police officer. He said he’d been coming from a private party and hadn’t had any problems before the silver SUV pulled up alongside him and someone began firing.

Dollaz was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

