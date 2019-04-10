Chelsea Handler admits not knowing about this Florida city where’s she touring

Chelsea Handler Associated Press

Chelsea Handler may need a little refresher on South Florida geography.

The comedian appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night to discuss her new memoir, “Life Will Be The Death Of Me.”

The 44-year-old told the host about her upcoming plans, which include a sit-down comedy tour.

“It’s when I don’t get up because I’m tired,” Handler joked.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The format of the tour: The New Jersey native will be interviewed by famous people at each stop and touch on chapters in the book, which covers traumatic parts of her life including the deaths of both her mother and brother.





Two of the cities on the list are in South Florida. The onetime late night TV host will hit The Fillmore in Miami Beach May 17; the night before she’ll be up north, far from the glitz of celebrity magnet South Beach.

“I’m coming to Clearwater, Florida,” Handler announced to the audience. “That’s a new city I found out about.”

Fallon seemed surprised about her lack of knowledge about the Sunshine State.

“You didn’t know about Clearwater?!” he said. “It’s a great place.”





“No, I’d heard about it,” Handler replied, “but now I’m gonna know about it.”





FYI, Chelsea: This place you don’t know much about yet just got major props. Again. As per a recent TripAdvisor study, Clearwater Beach is No. 1 on the list of top beaches in the country. For the second year in a row, no less.

So let’s hope the comedy star brings a bathing suit.

Tickets to the May 16 and 17 shows are on sale now at Livenation.