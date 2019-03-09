People

‘She said yes:’ Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged

By Madeleine Marr

March 09, 2019 09:22 PM

At last...

You waited for it, and now it’s finally happened. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. The two stars confirmed it themselves with (what else?) a mutual Instagram post. The picture that says a thousands words: JLo’s hand with a blindingly huge rock. Rodriguez’s caption: “She said yes.” Lopez’s caption just had hearts.

Yep, the retired New York Yankees star put a ring on it. And it’s a beauty, though we’re not sure how many carats. But this diamond could probably have its own zip code.

A few months ago, the power couple were seen jewelry shopping in Miami, where ARod has a home. Then there was no activity.

Until Saturday night.

she said yes ️

Anyone who watches these two photogenic stars’’ social media posts will have known they were currently celebrating their two year anniversary in the Caribbean. E! says they are in Bakers Bay in the Bahamas.

Just on Friday, the superstar entertainer and her athlete beau were posing on the beach. JLo had on a skimpy green bikini, looking way younger than her 49 years. ARod looked ecstatically happy. Now we know he was keeping a secret.

Speaking of happy, we celebrity watchers at Miami.com who have been keeping an eye on this duo two since they hooked up in Los Angeles, then brought their romance and adorable blended family to South Florida, wish them the best.

Next up: the JRod wedding.

And the dress.

