Looking for new digs with some history? Roger Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home is for rent

If you don’t mind living in a home with a little dramatic back story attached, this may be for you.
At the very least, this pad is a great conversation starter.
We’re talking about Roger Stone’s Fort Lauderdale house. It’s for rent, CBS News first reported, along with a picture of a “Fort Rent by Owner” sign planted outside in the yard.
A Miami Herald reporter made two calls to the Georgia number on the sign that went to an automated voicemail.
In January, Stone was arrested at this very house, located on the finger islands off Las Olas Boulevard, in a predawn FBI raid.
Stone’s neighbor, former NFL player Chad Ochocinco, Tweeted that he saw the commotion.
“FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog, I’ve only seen s--t like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday,” Johnson tweeted at 8:31 a.m. Jan. 25, the day of the arrest.
The 66-year-old political operative was subsequently indicted on seven federal charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
So why the move? Why now? The longtime Trump confidante and his wife Nydia are reportedly needing to save money, and are relocating to smaller, less costly digs nearby, CBS adds.
The couple are facing some financial challenges due to mounting legal fees. Last week, Nydia Stone sent out an email to her husband’s supporters asking for help to fight the “fabricated” charges.
And the bills are are apparently getting larger by the day.
Stone must appear in court Thursday after posting a now deleted, disturbing picture of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Instagram with what appeared to be a gun’s crosshairs by her head. The hearing will decide whether Stone’s bail will be modified or revoked.
He maintains his innocence.
