‘You need to move to a safer neighborhood’: Chad Johnson witnesses Roger Stone drama

You’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning to catch Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on his morning run.
The FBI did.
The former Miami Dolphins player tweeted that he witnessed his famous neighbor Roger Stone get hauled off in an early morning arrest.
Johnson and Stone both live on the finger islands off Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.
“FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog, I’ve only seen s--t like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday,” Johnson tweeted at 8:31 a.m.
The Twitterverse responded in kind, with a mix of memes, questions and comments.
“You need to move to safer neighborhood,” joked @tgagemurphy.
“I hope you wished him thoughts and prayers!” wrote @0stevenrobb0.
“That’s why I quit jogging,” added @tapemango.
Stone, the former informal adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
