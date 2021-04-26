‘Breeding ground’: Machine Gun Kelly’s packed concert in Florida gets mixed reactions

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly had quite the turnout at his concert Saturday night at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville.

The Florida stadium, which has a capacity of 5,500, was, as the young people say, fire. The guests were packed in like lemmings and there was nary a face mask in sight.

According to News Jax 4, the MGK concert was at full capacity, as in 100%.

In a post on the rocker’s Instagram, with the caption, “We’re back,” a video shows Kelly hopping wildly around on a stage with his guitar. The camera then pans to the crowds that looked like something out of a pre-COVID throwback pic.

Comments among his eight million followers were mixed. Some people were pumped and sorry they missed the raucous event. But the majority were pretty shocked, given that not all of us are vaccinated yet.

“Holy s---.”

“Holy f---.”

“We’re still in a pandemic.”

“Bruh, where are the masks. I doubt half of those people even got vaccinated. You should’ve waited till next year for concerts. This isn’t safe.”

“The amount of irresponsibility in this vid is impressive.”

“Breeding ground for corona.”

“We’re excited for the return of a full house for live music,” said spokesman Chad Johnson, of Bold Events, which organized Kelly’s pre-tour concert.

It’s unclear if the Texas-born musician is vaccinated, but he sure is acting immune. The next night, the music star (real name: Richard Colson Baker) attended the full-capacity UFC 261 extravaganza with roughly 15,000 other souls at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The rock star’s deliriously happy looking girlfriend Megan Fox tagged along for the ride, just as the actress had for her beau’s show the evening before.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry had no issue with the massive crowds, either. On the contrary. Last month, the politician let his city’s mask mandate expire, except for businesses, such as stores, if they require them.

“Jacksonville, Florida hosted @ufc and @machinegunkelly at full capacity live events this weekend,” Curry, who attended both events, tweeted on Sunday. “And it was amazing. People were full of joy. And it was the right thing to do. Vaccinations are available to all people 16 and up.”