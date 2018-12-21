Here’s how South Florida will be affected by a federal government shutdown

UPDATED: Includes details released Saturday on the operating status of South Florida’s national parks — such as Everglades, Biscayne, Dry Tortugas, and Big Cypress National Preserve — in the wake of the federal government shutdown.
If Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C., fail to reach a compromise on border security by midnight Friday, 25 percent of the federal government will “shut down.” But South Floridians who don’t work for the federal government might not notice.
In the event of a shutdown, South Florida’s national parks will remain open, but staff there will be scarce. Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park confirmed visitors will be able to enter the parks, but the visitor centers will not be staffed, and the public restrooms will be closed. The parks’ vendors (private tours, restaurants, bathrooms) will be open. Some trails and campgrounds might be closed on a case-by-case basis.
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be running normally. Transportation Security Administration officers will continue to work, but they won’t be getting paid. Historically, workers get back-pay once the government resumes normal operations.
“The TSA will continue to provide the rigorous security it always does if there is a partial government shutdown,” TSA said in a statement. “Travelers will see no difference in security.”
PortMiami will remain open as well.
Cuts in State Department funding could impact passport-processing times for those who need to get their documents renewed in a hurry, The New York Times reported. Miami’s passport agency that processes rush passports did not respond to requests for comments.
Details on park closures
Now that federal appropriations have been halted, the National Park Service issued a detailed look at what will remain open and what has to close at Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas national parks and Big Cypress National Preserve.
Here’s some of what you’ll see and can expect:
Big Cypress National Preserve
▪ Preserve Headquarters is closed.
▪ Oasis Visitor Center is open.
▪ Swamp Welcome Center is closed.
▪ Campgrounds: Bear Island, Burn’s Lake, Gator Head, Midway, Monument Lake, Mitchell’s Landing, Pinecrest Group Camping, Pink Jeep are all open but will not be staffed.
▪ Hunting season will remain in progress, except in designated closed areas.
▪ Loop Road, Turner River Road, Wagonwheel, and Birdon Roads are all accessible.
▪ H.P. Williams, Kirby Storter Boardwalk, the Swamp Welcome Center boardwalk, Fire Prairie Trail, and Gator Hook are all accessible.
▪ Turner River Canoe Launch and Halfway Creek are accessible but caution is advised.
Biscayne National Park
▪ Marine waters are all publicly accessible but “extreme caution is advised.”
▪ Dante Fascell Visitor Center is closed.
▪ Biscayne National Park Institute Boat Eco Adventures is open.
▪ Boca Chita, Elliott Key and Adams Key are all accessible but there are no visitor services or restrooms.
Dry Tortugas National Park
▪ Marine waters are all publicly accessible but “extreme caution is advised.”
▪ Garden Key and Fort Jefferson are publicly accessible.
▪ The Fort Jefferson Bookstore will operate as usual.
▪ Yankee Freedom Boat Tours will operate as usual.
▪ Key West Seaplane Adventures will operate as usual.
▪ Garden Key Campground is closed but campers will not be asked to leave.
▪ Mooring balls are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Everglades National Park
▪ Marine waters are all publicly accessible but “extreme caution is advised.”
▪ Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center and public restrooms are closed.
▪ Main Park Road is accessible.
▪ The Park Entrance Station will not be staffed.
▪ There will be no park rangers on board the Homestead Trolley.
▪ Royal Palm and Anhinga Trail are accessible.
▪ Royal Palm Gift Shop will operate as usual.
▪ Nike Missile Base, Dan Beard and Bill Robertson centers are closed.
▪ Long Pine Key Day Use Area is accessible but the restrooms are closed.
▪ The campground is open and West Lake and Flamingo general areas are accessible but the bathrooms ar enot.
▪ The Visitor Center and its restrooms and the fish cleaning station are all closed.
▪ Boat launches are accessible.
▪ Camping is open on a first come, first serve basis but permits will not be issued.
▪ Coopertown Airboats, Gator Park and Everglades Safari Park will operate as usual.
▪ Shark Valley Park Entrance Station will not be staffed but tram tours and bicycle rentals will operate as usual. The NPS Visitor Center and Bookstore portions will be closed.
▪ The Shark Valley parking lot will be accessible.
▪ Everglades National Park Boat Tours, birding guides will operate as usual.
▪ Backcountry Camping is open but permits will not be issued.
▪ Environmental Education Centers are closed.
▪ Hidden Lake and Loop Road are closed.
“Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter NPS property, as NPS personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response,” the park system said in a release.
The park’s websites and social media pages will not be updated or monitored during furlough period.
Live feed from the Anhinga Trail Webcam in Everglades National Park remains available 24/7
